This show is dino-mite

Remember when you saw Jurassic Park for the first time and thought "yeah, that plastic velociraptor puppet head looks super real, but what this production really needs is the magic of the live stage."? Well, get ready for what has been called "the Waiting for Godot of dino-based theatrical performances" (but only by us, right now) when an Austin-based theater company presents a one-night-only performance of Jurassic Live. Some choice tidbits:
- All of the dinos are made with state-of-the-art materials like swim noodles, chicken wire, and papier-mache, which is French for "can we throw this art project away yet?".
- The cast of 20-something males even plays the lady parts, which Laura Dern likely considers very Enlightened.
- The actor who portrays Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm bears something of a real-life resemblance, which is pretty... Fly?
- The show includes "trailers" for films such as Mission Impossible, The Dark Knight Rises, and Congo, sure to Curry favor with Crichton fans. What, you're tired of awesome puns!? Well then why don't you go ride a tethered goat into a T-Rex mouth, you ungrateful bastard!
- They've been known to oddly throw in an unrelated musical number or two, including a jam from Beauty and the Beast that has been speculated to be up for a Tony award...but only by us, and just now.
