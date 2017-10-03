Lifestyle

The 10 Best Spots for a Nature Escape in Chicago

By Published On 08/06/2015 By Published On 08/06/2015
Shutterstock

More Like This

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

From hockey stars with mullets to mayors with sawed-off middle fingers, Chicago is known for many things. Nature is not one of them. But the next time you find yourself in a fit of rage on the Kennedy about to flip off some jabroni in a Jeep, channel that energy and find inner peace instead at one of these 10 places for a nature escape.

Related

related

9 Kick-Ass Cabin Vacations Near Chicago

related

The Best Vacation Spots Within Driving Distance of Chicago

related

12 Things You Can Only Do in Chicago

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

Lifestyle
The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

Lifestyle
ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

Lifestyle
The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

9 Kick-Ass Cabin Vacations Near Chicago
Flickr/Michael Kappel

Morton Arboretum

Lisle, IL
As Chicago’s closest thing to a national park, this sprawling 1,700-acre tree oasis is your go-to for communing in nature amongst trees from all over the globe as you explore calm wooded trails or just unfurl a blanket and watch the leaves blow in the wind over your head. Pro tip: bring a date, a bottle of wine, and hit up the more chill West side of the park, then take the alternative route off the main road to discover a hidden oasis over Lake Marmo.

Flickr/Steve Silverman

North Park Village Nature Center

North Park
You could do worse than strolling through this 46-acre nature preserve with trails that wind through woodland, wetland, prairie, and savannah. You could also do worse than just chilling at the birding area and spotting rare specimens with your well-practiced/made-up bird calls.

Flickr/John Talley

Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool

Lincoln Park
It’s like your own zen meditation garden in a quiet enclave of Lincoln Park (the actual park, not the fraternity masquerading as a neighborhood), where a stone walkway encircles a serene lily pool. Listen to the sounds of the gentle waterfall, sit on the smooth rocks, and ponder life. The best part? Its close proximity to both North Pond (the restaurant) and North Pond Nature Sanctuary.

Flickr/Don Burkett

Promontory Point

Hyde Park
This stunning little peninsula in Burnham Park is made of limestone blocks, is accessible by the Lakefront Trail, and is one of the best places in the city to mutter to yourself something like “hot damn” as you admire jaw-dropping views of the lake and skyline. You can also get married here, if that’s your thing.

related

The Best Chicago Booze Cruises for All Types of Boaters

related

The Best Vacation Spots Within Driving Distance of Chicago
Flickr/opacity

Garfield Park Conservatory

Garfield Park
This is more than just the place to drink beer during Chicago Craft Beer Week or reenact the scene from The Dilemma where Vince Vaughn catches Winona Rider making out with Channing Tatum (WINONA!!!). It’s also the place to check out all manner of lush tropical things that have no business being in Chicago, from palms and cacti to weird jungle plants and koi fish. If things get too hot inside -- and it’s almost always hot -- stroll amidst the sunflowers in the breezy outdoor gardens and paths.

Flickr/JanetandPhil

Montrose Point

Uptown
This more laid-back section of Montrose Beach is both a dune habitat and a bird sanctuary, as well as one of the best spots for trail hiking in the city with killer skyline views. If that’s not enough, there’s also a beach bar. And a damn fine beach bar at that.

Flickr/Elizabeth

Palmisano Park

Bridgeport
When you think of Bridgeport, the first thing that comes to mind usually isn’t nature. And this park (nicknamed “Mount Bridgeport” and formerly known as Stone Quarry) fits right in with a 27-acre site that has transformed itself from quarry to landfill to park. Cruise the crushed stone running path and peep the fishing pond and wetlands as you stroll the grass amidst preserved quarry walls at this neighborhood hidden gem.

Flickr/Sandeep Pawar

Chicago Botanic Garden

Glencoe
There are 26 gardens on 385 acres. There are nine islands, six miles of lakeshore, and a 45ft waterfall cascading into a series of small pools. But the best part about this immaculately manicured green space might just be the less-famous open fields where you can simply sprawl out on a blanket and read a book in the sun.

related

20 Waterfront Drinking Spots in Chicago

related

12 Things You Can Only Do in Chicago
Courtesy of The Trust for Public Land

The 606

Wicker Park/Bucktown/Humboldt Park/Logan Square
While not technically a “nature escape,” this new 2.7-mile recreation path does provide a beautiful way to see the city in a whole new (and more chilled-out) light. And don’t forget the endless array of fine establishments for food and booze just off the trail. Because hiking is hard work, dammit.

Flickr/Eric Allix Rogers

Emerald Necklace

Citywide
Chicago is full of great parks like Millennium Park and Grant Park, that much everyone knows. But what not everyone knows is that it’s also home to the first-of-its-kind chain of eight parks connected by a tree-lined 26-mile boulevard system. Start in Logan Square and head South through some of the city’s finest green spaces including Humboldt, Douglas, Garfield, Jackson, and Washington Park. Then promptly slap down anyone who tells you Chicago isn’t a beautiful place.
 
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor and he would much rather be in nature right now than at a computer writing this. Follow him: @innerviewmag.

Stuff You'll Like