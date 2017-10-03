Lifestyle

We Asked 200 Chicagoans Out on Tinder. Here's What Happened.

By Published On 04/23/2015 By Published On 04/23/2015
Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

If you’re single in Chicago and you prefer to meet people without having to, like, talk to them face to face (AHHHH!!!!), you’ve probably heard of this fancy dating app called Tinder. What you probably haven't heard of, though, is The Great Chicago Tinder Experiment -- mostly because we just invented it.

It's a real thing, though -- a real thing wherein we somehow convinced two of our writers -- Raf Miastkowski and Amanda Cohen -- to match with 200 people (Raf with 100 girls, Amanda with 100 guys) and see what happens.

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Here's what a guy learned by asking 100 girls out on Tinder dates...

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist

Here's what a girl learned by asking 100 guys out on Tinder dates...

