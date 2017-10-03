The REAL Chicago Red Line "L" Map

Like it or not (so... not), the Red Line is a part of everyday life for many Chicagoans. But that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with it. So we did. We present: what the REAL CTA Red Line map should look like.
Scroll down to see the entire map, or click here to enlarge it like a mother.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Evan F. Moore is a journalist whose work has appeared in The Nation, Chicago Tribune, The Shadow League, RedEye, Huffington Post, Southtown Star, Time Out Chicago, and Community Media Workshop’s We Are Not Alone/No Estamos Solos project on youth violence.
Raf Miastkowski, Sean Cooley, and Matt Lynch contributed to this map.