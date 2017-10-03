Lifestyle

The top 10 funniest Sonic commercials

By Published On 05/06/2014 By Published On 05/06/2014
More From Power Rank

related

Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

related

The 20 Fireplaces You Should Be Cozying Up to in Chicago, Ranked

related

The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

related

Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

With Chicago landing its first Sonic Drive-In, it's only fitting that we pay homage to the Chicago-trained improvisers T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz, who're featured in their burger-shifting "Two Guys" commercials. So naturally, we collected and power-ranked their top 10 riffs, for your enjoyment...

10. Chicken Club

9. Tot Rejection

8. Mushroom Fire

7. Food Math

6. Jazz Hand Tot Revue: The Musical

5. Back In The Saddle

4. Alphabet Debate

3. Secret Sundaes

2. Mind Blowing

1. Clan of Ninjas

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and was raised on a diet of Ellio's pizza, oatmeal cream pies, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Follow him @SeanCooley.

Stuff You'll Like