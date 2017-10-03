27 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Chicago in 2015

Sure, you could buy a Sierra Club calendar so you know when Secretary’s Day and Boxing Day are, OR you could not do that, and instead check out our totally FREE 2015 Chicago Master Calendar so you know when run-in-your-underwear day and race-shopping-carts-though-the-streets-in-crazy-costumes day are. We’ll leave that decision to you.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 10-Mar 1
Rhinofest Chicago’s longest-running fringe theater festival assembles the biggest, best, and weirdest talents from the city’s underground theater scene to blow your mind with seven weeks of awesomely bizarre antics.
Prop Thtr
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Fri
Cubs Convention Hang with Ernie Banks, Kerry Wood, Joe Maddon, and even the “Red Baron” himself Rick Sutcliffe at the 30-year edition of the Cubs Convention. Better brush up on that Cubs Bingo stat.
Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers
Date
Event
Location
Jan 30-Feb 12
Chicago Restaurant Week Grab special prix fixe meals from hundreds of the city’s finest restos during 14 gut-busting days in the dead of winter, with a First Bites Bash kicking off the food fest at Union Station.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Feb 7 Sat
Cupid's Undie Run Should you (again) come in contact with half-naked humans racing through the streets of Wrigleyville, do not be alarmed. Join them at this Valentine’s Day-themed fun run in your underwear: the funnest item of clothing.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 22 Sun
Chicago's Best WingFest Do wings really need their own fest? If you’re asking this, you’ve obviously never been to WingFest, where local wing masters compete for your approval while you get sauced.
Journeyman Plumbers Hall
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Chiditarod In what is easily mankind’s greatest reappropriation of the shopping cart, costumed teams race them down the streets while scouring the city for hidden cans of food. Must be seen to be believed/participated in to REALLY be believed.
Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village
Date
Event
Location
Mar 15 Sun
South Side Irish Parade It may not be as crazy as it was before it was unceremoniously shut down in 2010-2011 on account of bad behavior, but the return of this Chicago institution is still one of Chicago’s best days of the year.
Beverly
Date
Event
Location
Apr 16 Thu
The Chicago International Movies & Music (CIMM) Fest You can see movies. You can see music. You can even see live music played during movies at one of Chicago’s coolest under-the-radar fests, complete with panels and parties across the city.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Fri
Baconfest Chicago Imagine this: chefs from top local restos cook up special bacon dishes, liquor sponsors uncork booze to be paired with bacon, "bacontrepreneurs" showcase their wares, and a panel of judges present the "Golden Rasher" awards. You just imagined Baconfest.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Fri
Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) Nerd out with livestreaming gaming, group cosplay, and more comics than Comic Book Guy himself could handle. Dressing up in costume for the after-party wouldn’t be out of the question, either.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Fri
Chicago Craft Beer Week Hundreds of bars open their taps with exclusive beer dinners, tap takeovers, and brew-themed events during the SXSW of craft beer, kicking off with the annual Beer Under Glass event at Garfield Park (dates TBA).
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Wed
Chicago Underground Film Fest The world’s longest-running underground film festival is sort of like the Sundance of the Midwest, only with way less sun/dance.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Spring Awakening Dancing to EDM in a dark club is totally passé. Dancing under the sun in Soldier Field to electronic music’s finest beat-makers surrounded by thousands of glowstick-clad ragers? Considerably less totally passé.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Taste of Randolph Street Taste of Chicago was awesome when you were four years old and didn’t know any better. Now you do, so you hit up Taste of Randolph instead in Chicago’s number one ‘hood for food and drink.
West Loop
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
Pitchfork Music Festival Say what you will about hipsters (or hipster bars), but the mustache wax set know a thing or two about good music, as this festival continues to demonstrate by breaking new bands year after year.
Union Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31-Aug 2
Lollapalooza Remember the days when Lady Gaga played a tiny side stage at Lolla? Those days may be long gone, but Chicago’s premier music festival is still worth a mark on your calendar.
Grant Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Chicago Air & Water Show The best way to take in Chicago’s annual air spectacle is not amongst the teeming masses at North Avenue Beach. It’s in the open waters on your buddy’s boat. So put in that boating request early.
North Avenue Beach
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Chicago Comic Con With past guests including everyone from Stan Lee and Dennis Rodman to Napoleon Dynamite and a belly-dancing Wonder Woman, nowhere else can you find a more spectacular mix of humanity.
Stephens Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Hideout Block Party/A.V. Fest Summer always closes out in style as The Onion’s A.V. Club and The Hideout team up to bring you one of Chicago’s finest outdoor weekends, held in the parking lot outside one of Chicago’s finest dive bars (dates TBA).
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Chicago Gourmet We’re not fooled by that mustard-stained Bulls shirt. You’re fancy. Real fancy. As fancy as this fine food event, complete with a burger showdown on the Harris Theater rooftop and a fancy-pants Grand Cru wine tasting dinner.
Millennium Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Beer Hoptacular The Aragon isn’t just that place with terrible acoustics where bands play. It's also that place that overflows with beer, especially during this annual brew extravaganza that puts your corner pub’s Oktoberfest party to shame (dates TBA).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 11 Sun
Chicago Marathon If you’re a runner, you probably already have this date marked on your calendar. If you aren’t, there are enough viewing opportunities along the course (or at viewing parties across the city) to make you feel like an integral part of the action. Even if we both know you aren’t.
Across the city
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6 Fri
SOFA Chicago If there is one reason to visit Navy Pier this year, this gallery-presented exhibition of sculpture, objects, functional art, and design (one of the finest of its kind in the world) would be it. Either way, it sure beats a trip to Ikea.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sun
Chillfest It’s not every day you get to see live acoustic bands performing in gas stations, arcade bars, and dog grooming shops across Wicker Park. In fact, this is the only day you can do that (date TBA).
Multiple Wicker Park locations
Date
Event
Location
Dec 12 Sat
Twelve Bars of Xmas Barring some unforeseen calamity, the cereal-shooting clusterparty that is TBOX will be back in 2015, like it or not. And 2015 will mark TBOX’s 20th anniversary, just in case you didn’t think it was going to be crazy enough already.
Various Wrigleyville bars
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Thu
Playboy New Year's Eve Party Making New Year’s plans this early is sort of like planning to swim in Lake Michigan in February. But the Playboy party is always a pretty reliable year-end option, even if the Playboy Mansion again denies your request for accommodation.
