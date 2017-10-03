13 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this December

Fri

Twist Your Dickens, Or Scrooge You! Second City is setting up shop in the Goodman's Owen Theatre and sending up Charles Dickens' holiday classic. The show was written by a couple of Colbert Report vets, and you can expect Tiny Tim and Scrooge to hilariously encounter everyone from the Peanuts gang to surprise celebrity walk-ons like Stephanie Izard and Len Kasper.

Goodman Theatre

Twist Your Dickens, Or Scrooge You! Goodman Theatre Second City is setting up shop in the Goodman's Owen Theatre and sending up Charles Dickens' holiday classic. The show was written by a couple of Colbert Report vets, and you can expect Tiny Tim and Scrooge to hilariously encounter everyone from the Peanuts gang to surprise celebrity walk-ons like Stephanie Izard and Len Kasper.