13 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this December

Shopping? No. New Year's resolutions? Yeah, right. Playboy parties, 8am cereal shooters, and Bears tailgates in Minnesota? Hell. Yes. Here are the 13 things you're basically required by dude-law to do in Chicago this month.
Dec 5 Fri
Trailer Park Boys Live Chicago Theatre In what was quite possibly one of the greatest events of 2014, Trailer Park Boys returned to Netflix. Second greatest? This live show where Bubbles, Ricky, and Julian discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Dec 5 Fri
Twist Your Dickens, Or Scrooge You! Goodman Theatre Second City is setting up shop in the Goodman's Owen Theatre and sending up Charles Dickens' holiday classic. The show was written by a couple of Colbert Report vets, and you can expect Tiny Tim and Scrooge to hilariously encounter everyone from the Peanuts gang to surprise celebrity walk-ons like Stephanie Izard and Len Kasper.
Dec 6 Sat
Waffle Fest Empty Bottle We already told you where to get the city’s best chicken and waffles. But if you want them with a side of the city’s top next-gen hip-hop stars (Dr. Who, Kingdom Rocks) served all night in a rock club game room, this is your night, kid.
Dec 6 Sat
Rap Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Contest Jerry’s Wicker Park Nothing in life is quite as humorous as watching your buddies try to rap. Except watching them try to rap while wearing ridiculous Christmas sweaters.
Dec 6 Sat
Various Wicker Park locations
Winterfest Various Wicker Park locations The folks behind Do-Division are uncorking this brand-new fest complete with a Santa Sprint costumed race, free food, and Champagne-equipped trolley tours stopping at local shops. You know, winter stuff.
Dec 6 Sat
Renegade Craft Fair Bridgeport Art Center Instead of buying holiday gifts assembled with care in Chinese sweat shops, buy locally made holiday gifts from 100+ indie artists, from clothing to leather goods to art prints. Consider it your patriotic duty, or something.
Dec 6-27
Burlesque is More: Nice N’Naughty Annoyance Theatre This improv & burlesque show will have you watching dancers try to solve problems based on audience suggestion where “the only thing more sparse than the clothing... is the paper-thin plots”.
Dec 13 Sat
Various Wrigleyville locations
TBOX (The 12 Bars of Christmas) Various Wrigleyville locations We know. Last time, you swore you would never go again. But, c'mon, it's TBOX, and this time with an animal/zoo theme, all the cereal you can shoot, local band ‘Stache, and way too many Lime-a-Ritas.
Dec 13 Sat
Various Wicker Park locations
Chicago Christmas Crawl Various Wicker Park locations TBOX is too much for you? Check out this more laid-back crawl w/ food tastings & cocktail specials at 20 neighborhood spots, including $5 wings at Mak and $2.50 pizza slices at Armand’s.
Dec 28 Sun
Bears vs. Vikings Minnesota Road Trip Reggies How’s this for a tailgate? Meet at Reggies. Start drinking. Party bus overnight to Minneapolis departing at midnight. Keep drinking. Cross into Minnesota. Exit bus. Begin tailgate BBQ in stadium lot. Attend game. Bus back. Boom boom pow.
Dec 31 Wed
Brew Year's Eve Salvage One Hit this three-level historic building and sample beers from local breweries (Forbidden Root, Off Color, Revolution) while live bands play and butlers pass out bites. You could do worse. Much, much worse.
Dec 31 Wed
Official Playboy New Year’s Eve Soiree Hard Rock Hotel There will be Playboy models, including 2013 Playmate of the Year Raquel Pomplun. There will be Playboy DJs, including DJ Crystal Ellis. There will even be a “Playboy treasure hunt”, masquerade lounge, and pre-NYE party the night before at Sound-Bar.
Dec 31 Wed
Y2K Millennium Dance Party Beauty Bar This tribute to the days of Napster and Netscape includes a two-hour hosted bar, midnight Champagne toast, and plenty of guilty pleasures. “Livin’ La Vida Loca”? Possibly. “Genie In a Bottle”? Definitely.