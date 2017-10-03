Introducing: The "Awesome Stuff to Do in Chicago in February" Calendar

Yes, winter is here, but let’s try to stay calm. Take a deep breath. And refrain from angrily roundhouse-kicking neighborhood snowmen. The home stretch is approaching, and we’ve got 12 awesome things to do this February in Chicago to help get you there in one, mostly sane piece.
Feb 1-12
Chicago Restaurant Week More than 250 local restaurants are prepping wallet-friendly prix fixe menus for this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week, and we're making it super easy for you to figure out which ones to go to with this Where to Eat Every Night of CRW Calendar.
Various locations
Feb 1 Sun
Twin Peaks Marathon Delilah’s is screening Twin Peaks every Sunday this month. Meaning... you will be there to catch Twin Peaks every Sunday this month.
Feb 2 Mon
Groundhog Day at Jerry’s Watch Groundhog Day (filmed in Woodstock, IL) while noshing on wild boar BBQ and fig-vinegar Sloppy Joes. Watch Groundhog Day (filmed in Woodstock, IL) while noshing on wild boar BBQ and fig-vinegar Sloppy Joes. Watch Groundhog Day (filmed in Woodstock, IL) while... you get the idea.
Feb 7 Sat
Cupid’s Undie Run Strip down to your skivvies and run through the streets during the harshest month of the year. Or... watch other people strip down to their skivvies and run through the streets during the harshest month of the year.
Feb 7 Sat
Candy Crush Crawl Seven Wrigleyville bars + costumes + booze + 5,000lbs of candy + a heart-shaped piñata = the Candy Crush Crawl. What else do you need to know?
Various Wrigleyville bars
Feb 7 Sat
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show For years, we’ve been complaining about the lack of pancakes at art shows. FINALLY, someone listened to us at this fine local interpretation of the fabled underground LA art bash. Also: body painting and live music!
Feb 8 Sun
Old-school Dive Bar Crawl Love bar crawls, but hate walking? Hit up Lotties' seventh annual old-school Dive Bar Crawl, wherein you'll visit four local dives via bus (with provided "refreshments" onboard) then end up at a buffet at Lotties.
Feb 14 Sat
Valen-Tinder Party Score yourself a plane-going-down face-sucking session at The Stretch, which's setting the mood this V-Day with a kissing booth, heart-shaped piñata, and $4 Fireball shots.
Feb 14-22
Chicago Auto Show The largest show of its kind in the nation, the CAS will have all sorts of cool concept cars, leggy models, and (our personal favorite) the comfiest damn minivans of 2015.
Feb 15 Sun
Poutine Fest This day-long, Canadian staple-celebrating throwdown will help crown the city’s poutine king by plying ticketholders with samples of the gravy-covered fry dish from Haymarket, The Brixton, Rocking Horse, Bite Café, Bad Apple, and La Sirena Clandestina.
Feb 17 Tue
Fat Tuesday Shrimp Boil Nothing says Mardi Gras like a shrimp boil (okay, beads kind of do, but stilllllllll). Fortunately, Frontier is prepping one with live music by the Four Star Brass Band.
Feb 21-22
Walker Stalker Con Fans of The Walking Dead are going to lose their brains over this zombie, horror, and sci-fi fan convention, which will also feature appearances by actors from the show. Yay!...?
