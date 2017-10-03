10 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Chicago This January

Does your New Year’s resolution include eating more BBQ, drinking more whiskey, and taking selfies with Cubs players? Uh, dude, OURS TOO. Guess that means we can both use this list of 10 awesome things to do in Chicago this January to get 2015 off on the right foot. Or left foot. Whichever works.
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Wed
5 Days of Brunch Smoke Daddy opens early for a special five-day brunch run featuring college and NFL games both live and replayed, served alongside pulled pork Benedicts and brisket breakfast skillets. Yes, please.
5 Days of Brunch Smoke Daddy Smoke Daddy opens early for a special five-day brunch run featuring college and NFL games both live and replayed, served alongside pulled pork Benedicts and brisket breakfast skillets. Yes, please.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Thu
New Year’s Hangover Stand-Up Marathon Make your New Year’s headache alllll better with a little hair of the dog... and 20 of Chicago’s top stand-up comics performing back to back in a marathon of comedy to make you forget the mistakes of the previous night (/year).
New Year’s Hangover Stand-Up Marathon ComedySportz Theatre Make your New Year’s headache alllll better with a little hair of the dog... and 20 of Chicago’s top stand-up comics performing back to back in a marathon of comedy to make you forget the mistakes of the previous night (/year).
Date
Event
Location
Jan 1 Thu
New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk Make your New Year’s headache alllll better by, uh, running 3.1 miles and THEN having a little hair of the dog (free drink at the finish line after-party, son!).
Lincoln Park
New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk Lincoln Park Make your New Year’s headache alllll better by, uh, running 3.1 miles and THEN having a little hair of the dog (free drink at the finish line after-party, son!).
Date
Event
Location
Jan 8 Thu
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival There’s nothing funny about winter in Chicago. Except the nation’s largest sketch comedy festival, which takes over Stage 773 for 10 days, plus there's Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake.
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Stage 773 There’s nothing funny about winter in Chicago. Except the nation’s largest sketch comedy festival, which takes over Stage 773 for 10 days, plus there's Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 9-25
Fillet of Solo Festival One of the city’s most underrated festivals brings together 16 local storytelling collectives and theater groups for three weeks of personal (and often humorous) stories about life. Plus: shuttle service!
Various Rogers Park locations
Fillet of Solo Festival Various Rogers Park locations One of the city’s most underrated festivals brings together 16 local storytelling collectives and theater groups for three weeks of personal (and often humorous) stories about life. Plus: shuttle service!
Date
Event
Location
Jan 11 Sat
Chitown Beernival There's a beer pong tournament, competitive flip cup, and carnival games, with prizes awarded to the winners. So yeah, apparently those skills are still useful after college.
Chitown Beernival Joe's There's a beer pong tournament, competitive flip cup, and carnival games, with prizes awarded to the winners. So yeah, apparently those skills are still useful after college.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 14-18
Tomorrow Never Knows You know that cool new band you heard before everyone else? Well, they'll be at this annual hipster who’s-who of up-and-coming indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks.
Various music venues
Tomorrow Never Knows Various music venues You know that cool new band you heard before everyone else? Well, they'll be at this annual hipster who’s-who of up-and-coming indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16-18
Cubs Convention From Jon Lester to Joe Maddon, Cubs fans have a lot to be excited about this year (for real this time). Get up and close with the players, hit up batting and pitching cages, and get in on Cubs trivia. Just don’t heckle Theo. Or do. Your call.
Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers
Cubs Convention Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers From Jon Lester to Joe Maddon, Cubs fans have a lot to be excited about this year (for real this time). Get up and close with the players, hit up batting and pitching cages, and get in on Cubs trivia. Just don’t heckle Theo. Or do. Your call.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 24 Sat
Winter Whiskey Wine and Swine This winter edition of the popular summer eat/drink fest offers a full-on BBQ pig roast with sample tastings & sides, 40+ top-shelf whiskey/wine tastings, and even a cooking class with VIP tix.
Winter Whiskey Wine and Swine Old Crow Smokehouse This winter edition of the popular summer eat/drink fest offers a full-on BBQ pig roast with sample tastings & sides, 40+ top-shelf whiskey/wine tastings, and even a cooking class with VIP tix.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 25 Sun
Donut Fest Not all donuts are created equal. But they are all created for someone to eat, as you will do at this fest. Fill up on Glazed & Infused, Donut Den, and Stan’s Bakery, not to mention all the coffee you can drink.
Donut Fest Chop Shop Not all donuts are created equal. But they are all created for someone to eat, as you will do at this fest. Fill up on Glazed & Infused, Donut Den, and Stan’s Bakery, not to mention all the coffee you can drink.