Lifestyle

10 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Chicago This January

By Published On 01/02/2015 By Published On 01/02/2015
bbq chicken
Flickr/Michael Saechang

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's How Much a Pizza Costs in Every State

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

Does your New Year’s resolution include eating more BBQ, drinking more whiskey, and taking selfies with Cubs players? Uh, dude, OURS TOO. Guess that means we can both use this list of 10 awesome things to do in Chicago this January to get 2015 off on the right foot. Or left foot. Whichever works.

Related

related

13 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this December

related

The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas

related

Ranking the 15 best Chicago 'hoods for food and drink

related

13 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this December
bbq brunch
Smoke Daddy

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 31 Wed

5 Days of Brunch Smoke Daddy opens early for a special five-day brunch run featuring college and NFL games both live and replayed, served alongside pulled pork Benedicts and brisket breakfast skillets. Yes, please.

Smoke Daddy

5 Days of Brunch Smoke Daddy Smoke Daddy opens early for a special five-day brunch run featuring college and NFL games both live and replayed, served alongside pulled pork Benedicts and brisket breakfast skillets. Yes, please.

Flickr/TheeErin

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 1 Thu

New Year’s Hangover Stand-Up Marathon Make your New Year’s headache alllll better with a little hair of the dog... and 20 of Chicago’s top stand-up comics performing back to back in a marathon of comedy to make you forget the mistakes of the previous night (/year).

ComedySportz Theatre

New Year’s Hangover Stand-Up Marathon ComedySportz Theatre Make your New Year’s headache alllll better with a little hair of the dog... and 20 of Chicago’s top stand-up comics performing back to back in a marathon of comedy to make you forget the mistakes of the previous night (/year).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 1 Thu

New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk Make your New Year’s headache alllll better by, uh, running 3.1 miles and THEN having a little hair of the dog (free drink at the finish line after-party, son!).

Lincoln Park

New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk Lincoln Park Make your New Year’s headache alllll better by, uh, running 3.1 miles and THEN having a little hair of the dog (free drink at the finish line after-party, son!).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 8 Thu

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival There’s nothing funny about winter in Chicago. Except the nation’s largest sketch comedy festival, which takes over Stage 773 for 10 days, plus there's Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake.

Stage 773

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Stage 773 There’s nothing funny about winter in Chicago. Except the nation’s largest sketch comedy festival, which takes over Stage 773 for 10 days, plus there's Revolution Beer and Eli’s Cheesecake.

filet of solo
Lifeline Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 9-25

Fillet of Solo Festival One of the city’s most underrated festivals brings together 16 local storytelling collectives and theater groups for three weeks of personal (and often humorous) stories about life. Plus: shuttle service!

Various Rogers Park locations

Fillet of Solo Festival Various Rogers Park locations One of the city’s most underrated festivals brings together 16 local storytelling collectives and theater groups for three weeks of personal (and often humorous) stories about life. Plus: shuttle service!

chitown beernival
Flickr/G M

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 11 Sat

Chitown Beernival There's a beer pong tournament, competitive flip cup, and carnival games, with prizes awarded to the winners. So yeah, apparently those skills are still useful after college.

Joe's

Chitown Beernival Joe's There's a beer pong tournament, competitive flip cup, and carnival games, with prizes awarded to the winners. So yeah, apparently those skills are still useful after college.

related

The 13 Chicago foods you need to eat this winter

related

The 12 Drinking Days of Chicago Christmas
tomorrow never knows
Flickr/Bradley Siefert

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 14-18

Tomorrow Never Knows You know that cool new band you heard before everyone else? Well, they'll be at this annual hipster who’s-who of up-and-coming indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks.

Various music venues

Tomorrow Never Knows Various music venues You know that cool new band you heard before everyone else? Well, they'll be at this annual hipster who’s-who of up-and-coming indie bands like Cloud Nothings and Twin Peaks.

cubs convention
Chicago Cubs

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 16-18

Cubs Convention From Jon Lester to Joe Maddon, Cubs fans have a lot to be excited about this year (for real this time). Get up and close with the players, hit up batting and pitching cages, and get in on Cubs trivia. Just don’t heckle Theo. Or do. Your call.

Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers

Cubs Convention Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers From Jon Lester to Joe Maddon, Cubs fans have a lot to be excited about this year (for real this time). Get up and close with the players, hit up batting and pitching cages, and get in on Cubs trivia. Just don’t heckle Theo. Or do. Your call.

whiskey wine and swine
Old Crow Smokehouse

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 24 Sat

Winter Whiskey Wine and Swine This winter edition of the popular summer eat/drink fest offers a full-on BBQ pig roast with sample tastings & sides, 40+ top-shelf whiskey/wine tastings, and even a cooking class with VIP tix.

Old Crow Smokehouse

Winter Whiskey Wine and Swine Old Crow Smokehouse This winter edition of the popular summer eat/drink fest offers a full-on BBQ pig roast with sample tastings & sides, 40+ top-shelf whiskey/wine tastings, and even a cooking class with VIP tix.

donut fest
Sean Cooley

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 25 Sun

Donut Fest Not all donuts are created equal. But they are all created for someone to eat, as you will do at this fest. Fill up on Glazed & Infused, Donut Den, and Stan’s Bakery, not to mention all the coffee you can drink.

Chop Shop

Donut Fest Chop Shop Not all donuts are created equal. But they are all created for someone to eat, as you will do at this fest. Fill up on Glazed & Infused, Donut Den, and Stan’s Bakery, not to mention all the coffee you can drink.

Stuff You'll Like