12 Awesome Things to Do in Chicago This March

By Published On 03/02/2015 By Published On 03/02/2015
Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock.com

Congratulations: you’ve survived the worst of winter without being buried under a pile of dibs furniture. As a reward, you’ll soon be able to enjoy the warmth of the sun on your face, as well as these 12 awesome things to do in Chicago this March.

Flickr/Justin Goh

Mar 7 Sat

Chiditarod Part city-spanning race, part canned food drive, the annual Chiditarod will see hilariously costumed teams/hopefully you push decked-out shopping carts around the city as they race to collect food.

Wolcott & Hubbard

Flickr/a4gpa

Mar 7 Sat

Snowstorm Music & Arts Fest Sure, every single weekend of your entire summer for the rest of your life is already booked with hi-NRG electronic-music festivals, but how is your March looking? Thought so -- time to pencil in Snowstorm Fest and headliner Moby.

Navy Pier

Flickr/Pat Loika

Mar 7 Sat

Fan Fest Chicago If watching superheroes on TV, playing them in video games, reading about them in comic books, and knitting your own cape out of old socks just doesn’t cut it anymore, Fan Fest Chicago has you covered. Plus: meet Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead!

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Mar 14 Sat

St. Pat’s Trolley Bar Crawl Drinking is fun, but what’s even more fun? Drinking outside. And even more fun than that? Drinking on a trolley.

Various locations

Flickr/Monika Thorpe

Mar 14 Sat

Yacht Party Chicago’s St. Patrick's Booze Cruise This year, you can pregame for the parade in your kitchen, like every other year. Or you can hit up a three-hour boat bash that jumps off at 9am. IT'S YOUR CHOICE.

DuSable Harbor

Flickr/Kate Gardiner

Mar 15 Sun

South Side Irish Parade It isn’t the raucous extravaganza it once was, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still fun. Plus, there are still plenty of bars nearby if you wanna drink off some of that responsibility.

S Western Ave

Flickr/Bekah Cope

Mar 17 Tue

The King Khan & BBQ Show One of the hardest bands this side of the equator, King Khan and Mark Sultan meld doo-wop, soul, and garage rock to create the endlessly energetic and entertaining King Khan & BBQ show. Be prepared to get sweaty. And weird. Weird sweaty.

Lincoln Hall

Mar 19 Thu

Culinary Fight Club Culinary Fight Club is just like the regular Fight Club except everyone talks about it, you eat a lot of great snacks, and you drink beer and wine for two hours.

HUB Studio Loft

Flickr/Melody Joy Kramer

Mar 20-22

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention The inspiration for that new NPR tattoo isn’t going to come from anywhere. Get it in spades here, along with burlesque fire girls, dudes hanging from flesh hooks, and little people brawlers.

Hyatt Regency O’Hare

Flickr/TheeErin

Mar 21 Sat

The Blackout Diaries One of the funniest comedy shows in town, the Blackout Diaries features comedians/regular folks who take the stage to share some of the most-ridiculous, jaw-dropping stories about being... shall we say, over-served.

High Hat Club

Mar 28 Sat

Randolph Street Market Festival If your special lady has been trying to drag you to go clothes shopping and/or antiquing, take her to the Randolph Street Market Festival where you can fill up on beer while she peruses the collectibles. Win-win.

West Loop

Mar 29 Sun

Firkin Fest What's a firkin? Well, it’s an unpasteurized beer that’s conditioned and served from the cask without additional pressurization. Now stop asking questions and drink 50 custom ones from 50 breweries.

Headquarters Beercade River North

