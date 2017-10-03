The 9 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this November

From Election Day to Thanksgiving, November is full of obligations. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun. Or maybe even... a lot of fun??? Helping with that, here are nine things you pretty much have to do in Chicago this month.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6-9
SOFA Chicago The annual gallery-presented arts fair dedicated to Sculpture, Objects, Functional Art & Design (SOFA, get it?) is one of the sweetest of its kind in the world. If that’s not enough, there are also live glassmaking demos.
SOFA Chicago Navy Pier The annual gallery-presented arts fair dedicated to Sculpture, Objects, Functional Art & Design (SOFA, get it?) is one of the sweetest of its kind in the world. If that’s not enough, there are also live glassmaking demos.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 8 Sat
Ramenfest At the first-ever Ramenfest, 21 chefs from local restos, such as The Publican, Honey Butter Chicken, and Nightwood, will prepare their own culinary interpretations of your college roommate’s most prodigious Saturday night meal.
Ramenfest bellyQ At the first-ever Ramenfest, 21 chefs from local restos, such as The Publican, Honey Butter Chicken, and Nightwood, will prepare their own culinary interpretations of your college roommate’s most prodigious Saturday night meal.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Fri
Festival of Wood & Barrel Aged Beer Oh this? It's just the country’s largest celebration of wood and barrel-aged beer, featuring 90 brewers and 300 beers spaced over 33,000sqft with food trucks and “Best of Show” awards.
Festival of Wood & Barrel Aged Beer UIC Forum Oh this? It's just the country’s largest celebration of wood and barrel-aged beer, featuring 90 brewers and 300 beers spaced over 33,000sqft with food trucks and “Best of Show” awards.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 15 Sat
ChillFest Bands in gas stations? Bands in dog grooming shops? Bands in arcade bars? Must be time for ChillFest, the second annual celebration of local acoustic bands/solo acts setting up stage in some of the weirdest places you can think of.
Various Wicker Park locations
ChillFest Various Wicker Park locations Bands in gas stations? Bands in dog grooming shops? Bands in arcade bars? Must be time for ChillFest, the second annual celebration of local acoustic bands/solo acts setting up stage in some of the weirdest places you can think of.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 15 Sat
Lively Water Whiskey Festival Discover why its original distillers called whiskey "lively water" at this two-hour tasting sesh w/ live mixology and blah blah blah blah there's gonna be samples! Local distilleries include FEW, Journeyman, and Koval.
Lively Water Whiskey Festival Field Museum Discover why its original distillers called whiskey "lively water" at this two-hour tasting sesh w/ live mixology and blah blah blah blah there's gonna be samples! Local distilleries include FEW, Journeyman, and Koval.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 15 Sat
CLLAW XX: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers Lady arm wrestlers with names like Rocky Balboner and Macho Ma’am Candy Savage decked out in all sorts of outlandish costumes + shady referees you can bribe + a cash bar and raffle prizes = This.
CLLAW XX: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers Logan Square Auditorium Lady arm wrestlers with names like Rocky Balboner and Macho Ma’am Candy Savage decked out in all sorts of outlandish costumes + shady referees you can bribe + a cash bar and raffle prizes = This.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 16-Dec 31
The Second City’s Holidazed and Confused Revue Yup, it's the Second City’s always-on annual skewering of everything we love and hate about the holidays, all wrapped together in a nice 90-minute improvisational package.
The Second City’s Holidazed and Confused Revue UP Comedy Club Yup, it's the Second City’s always-on annual skewering of everything we love and hate about the holidays, all wrapped together in a nice 90-minute improvisational package.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 22 Sat
Drink Local Chicago Social Power Hour is throwing together this cool little celebration of local distilleries, wineries, and breweries with three boozy sessions held over one very boozy Saturday afternoon. Bonus: a 1-hour VIP Culinary Fight Club, whatever that is.
Drink Local Chicago Union Station Social Power Hour is throwing together this cool little celebration of local distilleries, wineries, and breweries with three boozy sessions held over one very boozy Saturday afternoon. Bonus: a 1-hour VIP Culinary Fight Club, whatever that is.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Thu
Have someone else cook your bird Li’l Guys will not only cook your sliced, slow-roasted, herb-seasoned turkey w/ homemade gravy, turkey jus, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallow toppings -- they’ll also provide heating instructions. Order by Nov 23 for Turkey Day pickup.
Have someone else cook your bird Li’l Guys Li’l Guys will not only cook your sliced, slow-roasted, herb-seasoned turkey w/ homemade gravy, turkey jus, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallow toppings -- they’ll also provide heating instructions. Order by Nov 23 for Turkey Day pickup.