Lifestyle

The 9 things you absolutely have to do in Chicago this November

By Published On 11/03/2014 By Published On 11/03/2014
Flickr/Brad Day

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

From Election Day to Thanksgiving, November is full of obligations. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun. Or maybe even... a lot of fun??? Helping with that, here are nine things you pretty much have to do in Chicago this month.

Related

related

Chicago's 5 best trivia nights

related

10 Chicago Rooftop Bars That'll Be Open Year Round

related

The 8 best Chicago bar and restaurant openings from October

related

Chicago's 5 best trivia nights
Corning Museum of Glass

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 6-9

SOFA Chicago The annual gallery-presented arts fair dedicated to Sculpture, Objects, Functional Art & Design (SOFA, get it?) is one of the sweetest of its kind in the world. If that’s not enough, there are also live glassmaking demos.

Navy Pier

SOFA Chicago Navy Pier The annual gallery-presented arts fair dedicated to Sculpture, Objects, Functional Art & Design (SOFA, get it?) is one of the sweetest of its kind in the world. If that’s not enough, there are also live glassmaking demos.

Urban Belly

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 8 Sat

Ramenfest At the first-ever Ramenfest, 21 chefs from local restos, such as The Publican, Honey Butter Chicken, and Nightwood, will prepare their own culinary interpretations of your college roommate’s most prodigious Saturday night meal.

bellyQ

Ramenfest bellyQ At the first-ever Ramenfest, 21 chefs from local restos, such as The Publican, Honey Butter Chicken, and Nightwood, will prepare their own culinary interpretations of your college roommate’s most prodigious Saturday night meal.

Flickr/Matt Peoples

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 14 Fri

Festival of Wood & Barrel Aged Beer Oh this? It's just the country’s largest celebration of wood and barrel-aged beer, featuring 90 brewers and 300 beers spaced over 33,000sqft with food trucks and “Best of Show” awards.

UIC Forum

Festival of Wood & Barrel Aged Beer UIC Forum Oh this? It's just the country’s largest celebration of wood and barrel-aged beer, featuring 90 brewers and 300 beers spaced over 33,000sqft with food trucks and “Best of Show” awards.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 15 Sat

ChillFest Bands in gas stations? Bands in dog grooming shops? Bands in arcade bars? Must be time for ChillFest, the second annual celebration of local acoustic bands/solo acts setting up stage in some of the weirdest places you can think of.

Various Wicker Park locations

ChillFest Various Wicker Park locations Bands in gas stations? Bands in dog grooming shops? Bands in arcade bars? Must be time for ChillFest, the second annual celebration of local acoustic bands/solo acts setting up stage in some of the weirdest places you can think of.

Flickr/mccun934

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 15 Sat

Lively Water Whiskey Festival Discover why its original distillers called whiskey "lively water" at this two-hour tasting sesh w/ live mixology and blah blah blah blah there's gonna be samples! Local distilleries include FEW, Journeyman, and Koval.

Field Museum

Lively Water Whiskey Festival Field Museum Discover why its original distillers called whiskey "lively water" at this two-hour tasting sesh w/ live mixology and blah blah blah blah there's gonna be samples! Local distilleries include FEW, Journeyman, and Koval.

related

10 Chicago Rooftop Bars That'll Be Open Year Round
Chicago CLLAW

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 15 Sat

CLLAW XX: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers Lady arm wrestlers with names like Rocky Balboner and Macho Ma’am Candy Savage decked out in all sorts of outlandish costumes + shady referees you can bribe + a cash bar and raffle prizes = This.

Logan Square Auditorium

CLLAW XX: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers Logan Square Auditorium Lady arm wrestlers with names like Rocky Balboner and Macho Ma’am Candy Savage decked out in all sorts of outlandish costumes + shady referees you can bribe + a cash bar and raffle prizes = This.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 16-Dec 31

The Second City’s Holidazed and Confused Revue Yup, it's the Second City’s always-on annual skewering of everything we love and hate about the holidays, all wrapped together in a nice 90-minute improvisational package.

UP Comedy Club

The Second City’s Holidazed and Confused Revue UP Comedy Club Yup, it's the Second City’s always-on annual skewering of everything we love and hate about the holidays, all wrapped together in a nice 90-minute improvisational package.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 22 Sat

Drink Local Chicago Social Power Hour is throwing together this cool little celebration of local distilleries, wineries, and breweries with three boozy sessions held over one very boozy Saturday afternoon. Bonus: a 1-hour VIP Culinary Fight Club, whatever that is.

Union Station

Drink Local Chicago Union Station Social Power Hour is throwing together this cool little celebration of local distilleries, wineries, and breweries with three boozy sessions held over one very boozy Saturday afternoon. Bonus: a 1-hour VIP Culinary Fight Club, whatever that is.

Flickr/The Vault DFW 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 27 Thu

Have someone else cook your bird Li’l Guys will not only cook your sliced, slow-roasted, herb-seasoned turkey w/ homemade gravy, turkey jus, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallow toppings -- they’ll also provide heating instructions. Order by Nov 23 for Turkey Day pickup.

Li’l Guys

Have someone else cook your bird Li’l Guys Li’l Guys will not only cook your sliced, slow-roasted, herb-seasoned turkey w/ homemade gravy, turkey jus, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mashed sweet potatoes with marshmallow toppings -- they’ll also provide heating instructions. Order by Nov 23 for Turkey Day pickup.

Stuff You'll Like