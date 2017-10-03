Which famous Chicagoan should you party like on the Best Day of Your Life?

If you thought June 21st was just Oprah’s birthday, you are WRONG, because it is officially the longest day of the year (and not at all Oprah’s birthday) -- which means you need to use every last minute of sunlight to make it the Best Day of Your Life.
To help you figure out exactly how to spend #BDOYL, we have this fancy quiz that'll tell you which famous Chicagoan you're most like, and how they would spend their best day (other than just day-drinking all day, obviously). So, are you Patrick Kane? Ditka?? Rahm Emanuel??? Find out...