Lifestyle

How to Get Outdoors in Chicago While You Still Can

By Published On 09/04/2015 By Published On 09/04/2015
Flickr/Erin Nekervis

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

Only a sociopath would be counting down the days until summer weather flees the city, but it's a sad reality that pretty soon it's going to be nothing but sweaters and swearing at Jay Cutler. But hope is not gone just yet -- you can get a few more weeks of use out of those shorts and sandals to knock off some of these outdoorsy items around Chicago before anyone even brings up the word "vortex."

Related

related

10 Unbelievable Airbnbs in Chicago

related

What Your Favorite Chicago Bar Says About You

related

The 12 Best Delis in Chicago

related

10 Unbelievable Airbnbs in Chicago
Estate

Grab drinks on the waterfront

We don't need no stinking ocean, make use of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River (without worrying about catching diphtheria) by hitting any of these 20 waterfront bars. READ MORE...

COURTESY OF CANDLEWOOD CABINS

Consider a cabin getaway

We've picked out nine prime cabin destinations around the Midwest that are begging for you to relive your Wet Hot American Summer glory days. READ MORE...

Flickr/Asif A. Ali

See the most stunning views in Illinois

It's easy to become complacent living in a concrete jungle, so drive around and see some waterfalls, national parks, and buffalo (?!). READ MORE...

Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Dig into the best new restaurants from the summer

Did you know that Chicago's best burger and pizza places have each expanded out to second locations? Because you should know that. READ MORE...

related

14 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Chicago This September

related

What Your Favorite Chicago Bar Says About You
COURTESY OF SOHO HOUSE CHICAGO

Sneak into Chicago's fancy-pants pools

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: to follow the strategies laid out in this sneaking guide to take laps in a private, riff raff-free pool. READ MORE...

FLICKR/SMART DESTINATIONS (EDITED)

Booze on a cruise

The only thing better than drinking on a boat is doing it without having to worry about running out of beer or paying for gas. READ MORE...

Jim Vondruska/Thrillist

Brunch on top of a roof

Here are 13 spots for kegs and eggs and a view. READ MORE...

Flickr/debaird

Stumble to a few 4am bars

While there's no risk of hypothermia or 100x rideshare multiplier. READ MORE...

related

17 Things Every Chicagoan Should Know How to Do

related

The 12 Best Delis in Chicago
COURTESY OF EVEREST

Drink with an incredible view

These bars are prime real estate for taking in the city in all of its warm-weather glory. READ MORE...

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's senior editor and he thinks barefoot shoes are just the worst. Follow him: @SeanCooley.

Stuff You'll Like