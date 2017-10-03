Lifestyle

Prepare for the Best 4th of July Weekend in Chicago Ever

By Published On 07/02/2015 By Published On 07/02/2015
Flickr/Michael Matti

This Fourth of July you're certain to experience a lot of people wearing sandals who have hideous feet, BUT you're also certain to experience some kick-ass BBQs, bars, and beaches. We've rounded up our finest summer guides into one mega, bald eagle-carrying-a-bazooka-worthy guide to exploring Chicago through Independence Day weekend.

Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Drink outdoors like your life depends on it

The rest of the year in Chicago is essentially preseason for summer drinking, so hit those bars hard. READ MORE...

Flickr/Ian Iott

Own Lake Michigan

There are over 25 amazing activities you can do on Chicago's beaches. Find out what they are. READ MORE...

CLAYTON HAUCK/LOST LAKE

Take advantage of all the best spots while people are out of town

Make haste on your neighborhood hotspot while the lines are bearable. READ MORE...

Flickr/Howard Lifshitz

Bike (and eat tacos) along The 606

Your stroller-dodging skills will not go unrewarded when you finally come across some carnitas. READ MORE...

Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Walk the dog... to a bar

Instantly become the most popular person in the bar. READ MORE...

Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Eat all the ice cream

No matter what neighborhood you're in. READ MORE...

Flickr/Alvin Smith

Maintain your summer eating and drinking lists

Our week-to-week food and drink guides are kinda like assigned summer reading except A) there's barely any reading involved, and B) you'll actually want to do it. EATS HERE... DRINKS HERE...

Flickr/Zach Karpinski

Take a break from flat land and hike

Maybe we don't have the Ozarks but there's still plenty of space to commune with nature. READ MORE...

