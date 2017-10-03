Prepare for the Best 4th of July Weekend in Chicago Ever

This Fourth of July you're certain to experience a lot of people wearing sandals who have hideous feet, BUT you're also certain to experience some kick-ass BBQs, bars, and beaches. We've rounded up our finest summer guides into one mega, bald eagle-carrying-a-bazooka-worthy guide to exploring Chicago through Independence Day weekend.
Drink outdoors like your life depends on it
The rest of the year in Chicago is essentially preseason for summer drinking, so hit those bars hard. READ MORE...
Own Lake Michigan
There are over 25 amazing activities you can do on Chicago's beaches. Find out what they are. READ MORE...
Take advantage of all the best spots while people are out of town
Make haste on your neighborhood hotspot while the lines are bearable. READ MORE...
Bike (and eat tacos) along The 606
Your stroller-dodging skills will not go unrewarded when you finally come across some carnitas. READ MORE...
Walk the dog... to a bar
Instantly become the most popular person in the bar. READ MORE...
Eat all the ice cream
No matter what neighborhood you're in. READ MORE...
Maintain your summer eating and drinking lists
Our week-to-week food and drink guides are kinda like assigned summer reading except A) there's barely any reading involved, and B) you'll actually want to do it. EATS HERE... DRINKS HERE...
Take a break from flat land and hike
Maybe we don't have the Ozarks but there's still plenty of space to commune with nature. READ MORE...
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's senior editor and he thinks barefoot shoes are just the worst. Follow him: @SeanCooley.