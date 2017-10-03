The Weekend Playbook: A Lolla kickoff party with free drinks, and wings that need a waiver

Event of the Week
For Lollapalooza weekend, whether you’re raging in Grant Park, hitting up aftershows, or staying indoors because you hate any music that’s not screamcore, everyone can agree on free drinks. That’s why FILTER Magazine is throwing a Lolla kickoff party at Logan Square Auditorium, Thursday at 9p, with live music from Smith Westerns, a free screening of The World’s End (from Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright... who’ll also be DJing) and concessions from Parson’s Chicken & Fish and Letherbee Distillers. RSVP for the kickoff here
Thursday, August 1st Daley Plaza Farmers Market is the site for the Country Chef Challenge, an Iron Chef-style spinoff between competitors Thai Dang (Embeya), Jared Van Camp (Nellcôte), and Beverly Kim-Clark (Top Chef finalist), 11a. Today’s secret ingredient is…
Thursday, August 1st, and Friday, August 2nd Cactus Bar and Grill wraps up wing week with specials on platters of garlic-honey mustard wings (Thursday) and Death Valley “Insane” wings (Friday), 11a. The “Insane” wings require you to sign a waiver
Saturday, August 3rd Two celebrates its one-year anniversary this weekend with half-price drafts and $10 smoked suckling pig, 5p. Two is turning one
Sunday, August 4th Bread & Wine partners with Goose Island for beer brunch pairings including braised goat, bacon, and blue cheese coleslaw with a Pepe Nero saison, 1130a–130p. There're house-made donuts, too
WTF podcaster and IFC darling Marc Maron hits the Mayne Stage to share his thoughts on self-loathing, guilt, and cats, 8p. This Has To Be Funny (is his fitting comedy album title)
A Local Lady We Love, and Where to Meet Her
Meet Bethany Levendoski: Hair stylist, bartender, Eva Longoria doppelganger. Not only can she give you some 'N Sync-era frosted tips, but she can also ballroom dance and shred some gnar powder snowboarding.
So, when she’s not acing international hair competitions, where can you find her? Bethany's haunts include: Sunda, Mercadito, RPM, Au Cheval and Stout.