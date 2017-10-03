The Weekend Playbook: Free negroni slushies and pinball tourneys

Freebie of the Week Spiaggia is partying for the Italian holiday Ferragosto with a salmon bake and Peroni & Negroni slushies Thursday night at Oak Street Beach, 6-10p. Want free, all-inclusive tickets? Tweet us with your all-time favorite Italian person right here for a chance to win entry for you and a guest. Friday, August 16th Headquarters debuts a new Metallica pinball game with a full-on pinball tournament and prizes, 7p. "Nothing Else Matters" Saturday, August 17th The NOSH has its weekly food festival in Wicker Park with craveable goods like pork tortas and sausage poutine, 10a-5p. There’s also chocolate sauce with booze Sunday, August 18th Publican Quality Meats continues its Summer BBQ series, pairing with Butcher & Larder to offer grilled California white sea bass and Memphis-style BBQ beef navel with slaw, 3-9p. Quality over quantity Municipal Bar + Dining Company hosts an end-of-Summer carnival with BBQ, snow cones, beer pong, and a volleyball tournament, noon-10p. Dig on that Ongoing Blackwood BBQ, the joint putting out lightning-fast custom BBQ in the Loop, is now serving breakfast with brisket croissants, pulled pork hash, and La Colombe’s Louisiane blend, 730-10a Mon-Fri. If Chipotle had a baby with a BBQ joint...
- Chicago
-
Near Me
Discover Bars & Restaurants