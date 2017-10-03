The Weekend Playbook: Frontier's feast, a bangin' block party, and a new comedy fest

Freebie of the Week Frontier is holding a Seven Seas Charity Feast on Sunday with dishes from bellyQ, Gibsons, Kabocha, and Lillie's Q, beer from Ballast Point, and craft cocktails. The feast is followed by the Mother Shucker Oyster Shucking Contest, with 30 chefs vying for shucking supremacy (the feast is at noon, the contest is from 4-7p). Want a free pair of tickets to the feast? Since Frontier is no stranger to atypical meats (alligator, llama, etc), tweet us with your suggestion for an exotic animal you'd like to eat for a chance to win entry for you and a guest. Thursday, August 22nd In preparation for their soon-to-open Chicago location, Lagunitas takes over taps at High Noon Saloon with seasonal brews like Little Sumpin' Wild and Lucky 13, live music, and brewery swag, 7p. Get yourself a Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Thursday, August 22nd-Saturday, August 24th The Den Theater hosts the inaugural Jangleheart Circus, an improv and sketch festival with a stacked local lineup including Cook County Social Club, Tim Baltz, Sand and The Other Other Guys, 7p-2a. Pick up a three-day pass and start crunching it! Friday, August 23rd 2 Sparrows rings in tomato season with a four-course menu of crab gazpacho, seared duck breast, grilled pork chops, and tomato pot au crème for $45, 7p. Call for reservations Saturday, August 24th The Beer Temple has a free craft beer bash including a Q & A with Chase Healey, brewmaster with Prairie Artisan Ales, BBQ from Pork Shoppe, and beer bottles being sabred open, 11a-3p. Little Temple on the Prairie The Pony turns five years old with $5 specials on Don Julio, Tito’s Vodka, and pizza... as well as a pig roast and rooftop opening, 11a-3a. Pony up Sunday, August 25th Carriage House and Bangers & Lace are throwing a block party benefit with food from chefs Mark Steuer and Adam Wendt, cotton candy, s’mores, cocktails (Templeton Rye, Olmeca Altos, Bacardi), and a dunk tank for local chefs and bartenders, noon-10p. Rock the block Ongoing Parson's Chicken & Fish has extended its hours, now open daily 11a-2a (11a-3a on Saturdays and Sundays, with the kitchen open until 1a). Here’s what you should order
