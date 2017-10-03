The Weekend Playbook: See Lady Darth Vader get naked and drink like a shark

Freebie of the Week
Lush Wine and Spirits is going to be hosting a free tasting every Sunday in August, starting off this weekend with Belgian beers up for grabs, 2-5p, so hopefully you're feeling Flemish! You’re such a lush
Thursday, August 8th In honor of Shark Week, Riverview Tavern has a screening of Jaws and a keg of "Blood in the Water" hibiscus saison from Lake Effect Brewing Company, 630p. You’re gonna need a bigger boat
The Admiral Theatre kicks off Wizard World Weekend with a geektastic strip show featuring eight performers including Queen Bitch Vader and Poison Ivy, 10p. The show runs through Saturday, so get some tickets
Saturday, August 10th Coolio is turning North Avenue Beach into a Gangsta's Paradise at The Big Dig beach party with volleyball, bags, and dodgeball tournaments, 10a-530p. C U When U Get There
Division Ale House turns four with a pig roast, Wimer Brothers Alchemy Ale, and live music from Hotel 1117 and Grasstronauts, 1-5p. Get yourself an 80oz beer tower
ZED451 leads a fried desserts cooking class with demos of cake doughnut holes, apple fritters, and funnel cakes, 2p. Put that deep fryer to work
The Chicago Korean Festival will have you singing "Gangnam Style" on repeat, thanks to their K-pop singing competition, kimchi-eating contest, and food market, 10a-10p. Party like Psy through Sunday
