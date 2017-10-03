Lifestyle

The New Year's Eve Playbook: Free VIP Uber hookup and midnight Malort

Chicago We get it, you're not procrastinating on New Year's Eve plans, you're just a sniper in the weeds waiting for the exact right moment to commit to a party that you'll wish you could remember. Well here's some ammo: five very different NYE celebrations for you to choose from, and a freebie that'll help you get around town. Freebie of the Week
Come midnight, chances are good you'll have to DDT someone if you want a cab. Why not pass on the awesome wrestling moves/criminal charges and make your life a million times easier? We're giving away a FREE VIP Uber package -- 10 free rides up to $25 off each -- to one reader who follows us on Twitter (@ThrillistChi) and tweets THIS. New users can also get $20 off their first ride with the promo code THRILLISTPB -- just sign up here!

Windy City Soul Club

Windy City Soul Club: Logan Square Auditorium hosts the year's biggest soul dance party, 9p-130a. WCSC DJs will spin both rare Motown gems (*cough*cough*Boyz II Men's "Thank You"*cough*) and sing-along classics as you tip back on tall boys. Don't wait 'til the water runs dry, guys

Midnight Malort Toast at Emporium: Wicker Park's bar arcade's hosting an 8p shebang with live music by Archie Powell and The Exports, The Noise FM, and Hemmingbirds, PLUS a midnight Malort toast! Suck it, Champagne

Facebook/Stage773

Monster Ball at Stage 773: Ditch the tuxedo for free monster makeup at the Dead Dance Party, 9p-2a, spanning the theater's four stages and lobby. Entry gets you open bar, appetizers, live music, and a Champagne glass-clinking at midnight. Do the mash

Playboy

The Official Playboy NYE Party: Meet, greet, and sexy photo-pose with Playmates at the Hard Rock Hotel, 9p-2a. Pre-party at Sound Bar and after-party at the Hard Rock Cafe. Formal attire required

New Year's Eve at Dusek's and Punch House: A five-course, beer-paired dinner from Chef Jared Wentworth comes with seatings at 630p and 930p. Afterwards, head to the basement for a Punch House dance party. Call for reservations


