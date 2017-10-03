Donuts, beer, and girls running in their underwear

Chicago
Because a donut will never accept dinner and drinks and then NOT put-out on Valentine’s Day, spend your February 14th with one of them at Glazed and Infused, which has a line of reliable Valentine’s-inspired confections, including a raspberry cheesecake bismark topped with a buttercream heart. Oh, and to ease the blue balls/heartbreak of V-Day, we’re giving a dozen free Glazed donuts to a Twitter follower who shows us some Twitter love. Just tweet THIS RIGHT NOW.
Friday, February 14th, 6-8pm: For the love of love, whisk your lady friend off to Dusek’s for a $65 romantic, five-course dinner peppered with aphrodisiacs (we’re looking at you, oysters), all set to a sultry mix of slow jams. Opt for dinner with beer pairings for $80, or dinner with wine pairings for $90. Call 312.526.3851 for reservations.
Friday, February 14th & Saturday, February 15th: This Valentine’s Day, ditch the chalky conversation hearts and roses, and give the gift that really, really gives back: ACME Hotel’s Racy Romance Package, which starts at $245. Surprise your S.O. with two tickets to a burlesque show at City Winery, two custom shooters at The Berkshire Room, and a garter, massage lotion, a romance novel, and two jarred cheesecakes at turndown. Call 312.894.0800 to book your reservation.
Friday, February 14th, 3pm: Single? Coupled up? The Local Option’s “Quit Stalin... Be Mein” Valentine’s Day event features a slew of craft beers on tap that’ll quench the thirst of lonely hearts and lovers alike. The deep draft list includes Dark Horse Tres, De Dolle Oerbier, Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Natale, and over a dozen more. Get the deets here
Saturday, February 15th, 9pm-2am: At The Numbered Days’ “Games” loft party, you can exercise your inner-Olympian without that whole Sochi mess. After the obligatory Opening Ceremony, partake in a photo booth competition for the Best Winter Olympic Pose, rock out to local acts like DJ Matt Roan and Autograf, and end the night with a special Closing Ceremony that most definitely includes stilt walkers and music-activated LED beach balls. Music-activated. LED. Beach balls. Score a spot
Saturday, February 15th, 6pm-midnight: Take notes as four esteemed local butchers demonstrate the proper way to prepare pig, lamb, goat, and cow at Chop Shop’s carnivorous “Eat Your Heart Out” bash. Samples of all four animals will be available for your tasting pleasure, along with music, courtesy of White Mystery and (ha!) some local comedy talent. Get tickets
Saturday, February 15th, noon-4pm: Join thousands of fellow semi-naked Chicagoans for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run, a 5K for which stripping down to your skivvies is not only permitted, but strongly encouraged. The race is part of a nationwide effort to raise funds for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and is held in 26 other cities across the country on the same day. Register for the race, limber up, and let your freak flag fly.