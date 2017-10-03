It's freezing: go on a hot chocolate crawl & judge a burlesque competition

Chicago
Freebie of the Week
Last week it was HBFC and Piece teaming up for fried chicken pizza, and now it's Kuma's and DryHop collaborating on a burger & beer series, with the first pairing available... today! Meet Reverse Thunder, DryHop's new imperial red that's being tapped at both Kuma's locations to match up with the Red Fang II, a burger with jalapeno-milk-stout beer cheese, beer-battered onion rings, and bourbon-BBQ sauce. You can get the combo all throughout February, but even better -- you can get it FOR FREE through us. We've got gift certificates to Kuma's and DryHop for one person who tweets THIS.
More Like This
Thursday, February 6th - Sunday, February 23rd, 6-8pm: Win allllll the medals at Old Town Social, where they’re running Olympic-themed $10 cocktail specials (a Gold Medal with Don Julio, a Silver Medal with Hendrick’s, and a Bronze Medal with Bombay Sapphire) throughout the duration of the Winter Games, all in addition to offering $6 Olympic torch shots, a weekends-only breakfast of champions brunch special, and non-stop Olympics action on all 23 plasma flatscreens. Be a winner
Saturday, February 8th, noon-6pm: Remember the line from Lone Survivor, “Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing?” Well embrace it, because on the Candy Crush Crawl, moderation is indeed for cowards. Ingest candy by the fistful at this Candy Land-inspired bash, wash it all down with sweet drink specials from some of your favorite Clark Street bars, and take home $75-worth of cavity-inducing swag. Sugar coma or bust
Mon, February 10th (7-10pm), Wed, February 12th (10pm-2am), and Thurs, February 13th (10pm-2am): Prepare yourself for feathers and glitter -- Untitled is hosting a burlesque competition featuring some of the area’s top talents vying for a $1,000 prize. Preliminaries run on Monday, semifinals on Wednesday, and the winner will be showcased on Thursday at Unbridled, Untitled’s weekly variety party. Enjoy Love Potion Cointreau cocktails while you take in the sights
Tuesday, February 11th, 6:30-9:30pm: CitySwarm’s Hot Chocolate Crawl is (literally) the hottest libations-focused crawl to hit the frozen wasteland that is Chicago. Start at XOCO with some sweet and spicy Mexican hot chocolate, tackle Katherine Anne Confections’ rich drinking chocolate and Froth’s gourmet hot cocoa, plus imbibe mini-chocolate bourbon shooters from Potter’s Lounge at the finish line. Get tix here
Ongoing, 11am-3pm: Wicker Park taco stop Takito Kitchen is opening its doors to the weekday lunch crowd every Tuesday through Friday. The Chef/Partner David Dworshak’s concise lunch menu packs a punch with escabeche, salsas, shareable entrees, and tacos, and features an ongoing deal that includes three tacos, smoked tomato rice, and escabeche salad for a mere $12. It's not under-$10-cheap like these, but it's close.