The Weekend Playbook: Bacon jam and half-price late-night burgers

Chicago Freebie of the Week
Restaurant Week starts up on Thursday, January 23rd with the First Bites Bash at Union Station, a 50-chef kick-off party with Terlato Wines and Goose Island beers, hosted by Paul Kahan (Nico Osteria, Avec, Publican). We're kicking-off the... uh... kick-off by giving away two FREE tickets for the First Bites Bash for top-tier-tastings to someone hungry. Just tweet THIS [winner has been announced] for a shot at the tickets... or (ugh) buy your tix here.
Friday, January 3rd - Saturday, January 4th, 630p: Head to Everest for one last New Year’s hurrah (let's stretch this thing out as long as we can!), complete with breathtaking views of Chi’s skyline and some of the city’s finest French cuisine. The prix-fixe menu'll run you a cool $120 per person, while the tasting menu's going for an even-cooler $185 per person. Get more info here
Friday, January 3rd - Saturday, January 11th: In the wake of his Miami restaurant opening and Spiaggia’s facelift, Tony Mantuano has taken on yet another business venture: a non-Italian restaurant in the Fulton’s on the River space. That means you've literally got one week left to hit Fulton’s before it's gone FOREVER.
Monday, January 6th, 7p: BBQ meets BCS Championship at the Lillie's Q viewing party. Dig into small bites throughout the FSU-Auburn game, including mini-BBQ sandwiches, shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, fried pickles, and more. Get your tickets here
Ongoing: Lincoln Park mainstay RJ Grunts is giving you one very solid reason to refrain from hibernating during these cold Winter months: half-price late-night burgers. Between 10p - midnight, Mondays through Saturdays (now through March), you can enjoy the proverbial Fourth Meal by way of ground beef. Deets
Ongoing, Sundays, 930a-3p: City Tavern has a brand-spankin’-new brunch menu loaded with sweet and savory delights to satisfy foodies of all sorts. Try the foie and bacon sandwich, brioche French toast, and or the breakfast burger with a fried egg, bacon jam, and garlic aioli.