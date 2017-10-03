Lifestyle

5 DIY restaurants to try around Chicago this weekend

By Published On 03/06/2014 By Published On 03/06/2014
Blaze Pizza

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

Chicago If your Dad taught you anything, it's the value of doing things for yourself -- provided those things don't involve live electrical wires. Or sex. Or sex AND live electrical wires. So make Dad proud this weekend by hitting these five do-it-yourself Chicago restaurants that put you in charge.

Blackwood BBQ: This counter-service BBQ spot is fit for on-the-go lunch crowds, especially if said crowds like Angus beef brisket smothered in PBR-infused BBQ sauce, and Panko-and-cheddar-crusted mac & cheese. You'll be tasked with picking both the meat (pork, brisket, chicken), the make (salad, sandwich, platter), and any of five different BBQ sauce styles. Continue Reading

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza: People have been calling this speedy pizza joint “the Chipotle of pizzas” for a few good reasons: its efficient assembly line-style, reasonable prices, and a build-it-yourself option for their 11in pizzas. Choose between regular or gluten-free crust, six sauces, seven cheeses, and a selection of basic meats and veggies.

Naf Naf Grill

Naf Naf Grill: Can you say "wallet-friendly Middle Eastern fare"? Can you say it in an Irish accent that sounds kinda Jamaican? Cool. Things are pretty simple here: you choose your meat, your meal, and your sides, then re-choose them when you realize you didn't order a fresh-baked pita with marinated chicken shawarma, homemade fries, and a zillion other meal accompaniments like tahini and hot pepper mix.

Flickr/H. Michael Miley

iCream: Get in touch with your inner-mad scientist at this futuristic ice cream shop in Wicker Park, where you pick from six liquid bases (ice cream, milk shake, low-fat yogurt, etc.), a variety of sweeteners, and over 30 flavors, which they then transform into ice cream, thanks to an industrial stand mixer outfitted with a state-of-the-art liquid nitrogen tank.

Falafill

Falafill: Hello, array of Middle Eastern-inspired fixins that run the gamut from pickled mango and ginger, to cooked-to-order falafel and baba ghanoush.

Stuff You'll Like