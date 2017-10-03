Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: Free BellyQ and a beard competition

Published On 10/10/2013
Freebie of the Week BellyQ owner Bill Kim is divulging how he makes his patented Belly sauces like Seoul Sauce and Belly Smoke with a live-demo followed by a luncheon Saturday, 11a-1p

You can enjoy it for free, as we’re giving away a pair of tickets to a reader who follows us on Twitter -- @ThrillistChi -- and tweets us their best secret sauce recipe here (other than ketchup + mayo of course). We’ll notify the winner by 5p today. Everyone else can check out the cooking series, here
Thursday, October 10th At Kabocha and Brewery Vivant’s Duck, Duck, Goose Beer Dinner, you can enjoy waterfowl and Belgian brews with a seasonally-inspired six-course meal, all taking place over two seatings, 530p and 830p. Get your tickets
Lillie’s Q and Rib Shack Red Wine are fueling up for Bears/Giants at this special tailgating event at the Adler Planetarium parking lot, 4-730p. Look for the Lillie’s Q 27ft trailer

You could also catch the game at Public House's OktoBEARfest (get it?), featuring a quartet of brats paired with Revolution brews for $25, and prizes that'll include a VIP tour of Revolution's brewery. Get tickets here
Check out Nicholas Joseph Custom Tailor’s Ermenegildo Zegna trunk show, which will be featuring the Autumn/Winter collection and the opportunity to save 15% on Zegna custom clothing, October 10-12th, by appointment. Update your wardrobe
Friday, October 11th The food truck fever continues at Daley Plaza with Chi’s first-ever food truck rally. Eight trucks will be participating, including The Fat Shallot, Beavers Coffee and Donuts, and more, 11a-8p. Indulge in meals on wheels
In honor of its one-year anniversary, Headquarters Beercade is offering an arcade game giveaway (yes, any game in the Beercade could be yours!) and an Anniversary Beer List that's more than 25 varieties deep, 5p-2a. Get the details on how to enter
Sunday, October 13th Head to Parson’s Chicken and Fish for one last outdoor hurrah before the weather turns cold. Their Goat Beards and Oath Beers soiree promises a goat roast, Solemn Oath brews on tap, and competitive table tennis, 2-6p. Give patio season a proper send-off
Put your perfectly coiffed facial hair on full display at Chicago Beardsmen’s Inaugural Oktobeard Fest. The event includes a beard and moustache competition and a bevy of food and drinks, 5-9p. Make that facial hair count
Ongoing Farm-to-table restaurant Homestead on the Roof will remain open, thanks to a newly implemented fireplace and canopy. Expect blankets, hot cocktails, and plenty of warm-your-soul menu offerings. Make your reservations now

