The Weekend Playbook: Free local brews and all-day chili

Thursday, October 17th
Give a raised-bottle salute to Wagyu Wagon, which is celebrating its new launch at Fischman’s TAP THIS! Local IV event. Expect a fleet of Chi-brewed beers and Wagyu burgers, 6p. Check out the serious beer list
Sing the praises of Fountainhead’s Executive Chef Cleetus Friedman at The Return of Cleetus soiree, featuring his signature dishes, sparkling wines, and drafts, 7p-2a. Homecoming time
Friday, October 18th Rejoice, because Florida’s stone crab season is officially on at Hugo’s Frog Bar. For a limited time, order an entrée and receive a free stone crab claw on the side, 3p-12a. Get claw crackin’
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Navy Pier’s Chicago Fine Chocolate and Dessert Show featuring Alain Roby, who holds the records for the world’s tallest cooked-sugar building, the world’s tallest chocolate sculpture, and the world’s longest candy cane, Friday through Sunday, hours vary. Indulge
As if stone crab claws weren't enough seafood-related excitement, Shaw’s Crab House is hosting the 25th Annual Oyster Fest Block Party. Load up on fresh oysters on the half-shell, cool Goose Island brews, and the sweet sound of Buddy Guy’s voice, 3-10p. Come hungry
Saturday, October 19th Show small local businesses some love at Antique Taco’s FLEA Market in Wicker Park. In addition to local finds, you can also procure some of AT’s delicious Mexican hot chocolate and fresh-baked churros, noon-5p. Grab your hot chocolate and churros
Outdoor market season is almost over, so savor the last drops of it at the NOSH at Wicker Park for a special-edition Chili Day. You’ll find many of the usual suspects serving up chili and Fall-inspired sides, as well as some guest vendors like Kuma’s Corner and Lindy’s Chili, 10a-3p. Get your NOSH on
At the Chicago Beer Festival, you can sample brews from both near and far, including local newcomers Off Color Brewing. The event takes place in two shifts, 1-4p and 6-9p. Taste the (beer) rainbow
Trending
Thursday, October 17th
Give a raised-bottle salute to Wagyu Wagon, which is celebrating its new launch at Fischman’s TAP THIS! Local IV event. Expect a fleet of Chi-brewed beers and Wagyu burgers, 6p. Check out the serious beer list