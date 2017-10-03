The Weekend Playbook: Doughnut-gelato sandwiches rise from the dead, and drinking Halloween-style

Freebie of the Week
The Celebrity Chef Ball is happening at the Zhou B Art Center this Saturday with more than 70 chefs and 13 mixologists including Bill Kim (Belly Q), Jimmy Bannos, Jr. (The Purple Pig), Paul Virant (Perennial Virant), and more, with a VIP dinner at 630p and a tasting party 830p-1230a
Thursday, October 24th Chi’s new dessert dream team is back at it again: Black Dog Gelato and Glazed and Infused are bringing back doughnut-gelato sandwiches, this time with a seasonal twist. Varieties include apple with chai spice, red velvet with cajeta, pumpkin with Irish cream, and maple-bacon with banana bread, 12-10p at both Black Dog locations. Get yours
In honor of its 92nd birthday, Dinkel’s Bakery and Café is selling a limited run Shnitzel sandwich with breaded pork schnitzel from Paulina Meat Market, sharp cheddar, apples, Roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and Bavarian mustard on a Dinkel’s pretzel roll. Say the word “kostlich” (“delicious” in German) when you order the sandwich to get a complimentary slice of Dinkel’s famous pumpkin pie. Available for October only, hours vary
Keep your love for local collaborations burning at Emporium Arcade Bar’s video game and beer pairing event, featuring Atlas Brewing Company brews, 7p. Atlas head brewer and author of The Art of Pairing Video Games and Booze, Ben Saller, will be present to discuss the merits of this ingenious pairing
Hitch a ride with the Pioneer Tavern Group to one of Chi’s scariest haunted houses, Statesville Haunted Prison. Buses depart The Pony in Lakeview and Lottie’s in Bucktown at 7p and 730p respectively, and tickets cover round-trip transportation, entry to Statesville, and refreshments on the bus. Register if you dare
Saturday, October 26th Deck yourself in the best costume creativity can buy, because the crew at Bottleneck is throwing two of Chi’s wildest Halloween parties at Boundary Tavern and Grille at 7p, followed by Old Town Pour House at 9p. That's the spirit
The Numbered Days presents a Halloween Loft Party at Logan Square Auditorium with contests for best, weirdest, and group costumes, and with local DJs Kyle Garner, Clash Gordon, and Matt Roan kicking it off, 9p-2a. Get your tickets to trick-or-treat town
Sunday, October 27th Wind down the weekend with a sugar rush, thanks to the 8th Annual Andersonville Dessert Crawl. Crawlers are to check in at pH Productions, then choose one of two routes that will lead you to fried Twinkies, beer floats, and more, 2-5p. Get tickets and see the sweet lineup
Monday, October 28th Cooking Up a Cure heats up for a fifth run, this year supporting the Greater Chicago Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation. The event includes an all-star chef lineup fronted by Fountainhead’s Executive Chef Cleetus Friedman, and takes place at Salvage One. 530p for VIP ticketholders, 6p for general admission. Dine like royalty
Ongoing Treat your feet to a pair of hand-stitched loafers from former Ivy League quarterback Gavin Hoffman’s new loafer line, Austen Heller. The loafers are made of fine Italian leathers, suedes, and fabrics, and come in a variety of styles, including a Bears-inspired pair. Ditch the Sperry’s
