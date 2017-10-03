The Weekend Playbook: Zombie burlesque and a meat market block party

Freebie of the Week
Publican Quality Meats hosts the Pilot Light Back to School Block Party with a stacked lineup of chefs including Matthias Merges (Yusho, Billy Sunday), Christine Cikowski & Joshua Kulp (Honey Butter Fried Chicken), and Paul Kahan & Justin Large (The Publican, avec) as well as drinks and DJs, this Friday, 6-10p
We've got two free tickets to give to a lucky reader who follows us on Twitter -- @ThrillistChi -- and tweets us with a class they wish had existed when they were in school here (Awkwardness 101? The Art of Twerking?). We'll pick our favorite and notify the winner by 5p today. In the meantime, check out the block bash here
Thursday, October 3rd Green City Market’s polarizing feast “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” will feature craft spirits and separate meat and veggie dishes from chefs at Parson’s, Endgrain, and Table, Donkey and Stick, 7-11p. Get event tickets here or peruse their stellar auction items here
Friday, October 4th Sample craft beers from local breweries like Pipeworks and Begyle at St. Matthias’s inaugural Friends of the Craft beer festival, 7-10p. Prefer wine over beer? There’s also a Friends of the Grape wine festival on Sunday, 1230-630p
Kick off season four of The Walking Dead a week early with Gorilla Tango Theatre’s latest parody, "BOOBS of the DEAD: A Walking Dead Burlesque". The show runs Fridays and Saturdays all month long, 1030p. The walkers await you
Celebrate National Taco Day by taking advantage of offers put on by many of Chi’s restaurants, including three tacos for $5 at Taco Joint, 3p-5p, or half-priced tiny tacos at Nacional 27, 5p-12a. High Noon Saloon is also offering smoked salmon and cactus tacos
Saturday, October 5th Watch Chicago’s top street food vendors vie for the Best Street Food Vendor in Chicago title at the first annual Chicago Vendy Awards. Finalists include Chicago Schnitzel King, Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery, and more, 1-5p. Buy a ticket to receive all-you-can-eat access to the event
Ongoing Instacart, a grocery service that can deliver from multiple stores to your door within an hour, has finally made its way to Chicago. Participating local stores include Dominick’s, Whole Foods, and Costco. Get $10 off with the code THRILLCHICAGO
Yankee Hollow is a new subscription service that will hook you up with a box of artisanal cheeses each month. Get signed up here
The Frye Company, the oldest continuously operating footwear company in the country, has opened a store on Rush St. Make your feet happy
