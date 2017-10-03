Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: Halloween madness & riding on a Kegway scooter

By Published On 10/31/2013 By Published On 10/31/2013

Chicago Freebie of the Week
Fire organs, Kegways (Segways armed with kegs), and underwater puppetry are just a sampling of the lunacy at Redmoon Theater's Boneshaker event in their Pilsen warehouse, Friday at 9p. We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the booze-filled rager to a reader who follows us on Twitter -- @ThrillistChi -- and tweets at us with the craziest thing you've seen this Halloween here. We’ll notify the winner by 5p today; otherwise, pick up tickets on their website

Thursday, October 31st, 5p-2a: Scofflaw has a Halloween dance floor on which you can sip Highballs and house shots of Malort w/ Campari. There may or may not be a ghost named Bonny possessing people Continue Reading

Thursday, October 31st, 7p: Emporium plays up All Hallow's Eve with a 30-piece circus punk marching band and a flaming chainsaw juggler. The juggler can also balance a running lawnmower on his face

Thursday, October 31st, 7-11p: Lula Cafe teams with Fat Rice for a zombie dim sum pop-up dinner with beer, wine, and cocktails. Omnivores only, no reservations

Thursday, October 31st, 10p: American Junkie's hosting a Halloween party and costume contest with DJ's on both the main floor and terrace. Show off your junk

Saturday, November 2nd, 5-8p: The fifth annual Half Acre Beer Company chili cook-off benefit happens at The Arts of Life studio, co-sponsored by Black Dog Gelato. Whose chili will reign supreme?

Saturday, November 2nd, noon-3a: Drink-in Dia de los Muertos at Fountainhead with 3 Floyds Zombie Dust on draft, a firkin of 5 Rabbit 5 Vulture with Mexican vanilla beans, and Intelligentsia coffee being tapped. Keep the party alive

Monday, November 4th, 6p: Chop Shop has a tailgate buffet (wings, Italian sausage, meatballs, pasta salad) in its 1st Ward event space for Bears/Packers. A $50 gift card goes to the biggest Bears fan

