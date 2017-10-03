The Weekend Playbook: Free backyard dinner and the Bacon Takedown

Freebie of the Week
We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the sold out Backyard Dinner at Bang Bang Pie Shop this Sunday, 5-8p. The dinner will have chefs from Table, Donkey and Stick, The Radler, Longman & Eagle and Perennial Virant and libations from Half Acre and River North Beer
To win tickets, first follow us on Twitter (which will greatly improve your quality of life) and then click here to tell us: What is the best pie of all time and why? We’ll announce winners of the contest today at 5p
Thursday, September 12th Lace up those Lederhosen -- the Berghoff kicks Oktoberfest into gear with live German music, brats, strudel and (of course) beer, 11a-9p. Get your polka on
Meet Malort’s chocolate malt & grapefruit hop brother courtesy of Atlas Brewing and Letherbee Distillers as they tap the first keg at the Seven Ten Lounge, 7p-12a. That’s right -- chocolate malt Malort
Friday, September 13th 2Sparrows teams with local farms to create a four-course late-Summer dinner including steamed whitefish and toasted pork roulade complete with North Shore Distillery cocktail pairings, 630p. Call for reservations
Saturday, September 14th The Bacon Takedown at Lincoln Hall has 20 amateur chefs each competing with 15lbs of bacon (last year’s finishers included a bacon tostada, BLT eggrolls, and candied bacon sweet potato ice cream), 2-4p. Make it bacon
Sunday, September 15th Sift through art, vintage records, and antiquated electronics while enjoying food truck fare at Vintage Garage Chicago, 9a-5p. No treasure map necessary
Ongoing Hutch extends its hours to include weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, 10a-2p; expect bacon pancakes, monkey bread, and a swath of brunch-appropriate cocktails. Here’s how to dominate the post-brunch menu
Trending
