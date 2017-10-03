The Weekend Playbook: Cap'n Crunch French toast and Oktoberfest festivities

Freebie of the Week
The V Foundation's Undefeated Gala comes to the Zhou B Art Center Thursday at 630p, sporting small plates from Rick Bayless, Eric LeVine, Dan Marquis, and Justin Frankenberg, cocktails from mixologist Adam Seger, and comedy from The Second City.
We're running a contest to give away a pair of tickets to the event -- to enter, follow @ThrillistChi on Twitter, and, since the event is titled Undefeated, tweet us here with what you would do if the Bears went on to an undefeated season (buy Jay Cutler a new Baby Bjorn, maybe?). Bonus points for using #UNDEFEATED13. We'll pick our favorite and notify the winner by 1p today. Last minute tickets here
Thursday, September 26th Executive chefs from OON and Slurping Turtle collaborate to bring diners a seven-course tasting dinner, complete with cocktail pairings that may or may not include OON’s famous Malort and sake cocktail, 5-10p. Slurp it up
If live punk polka music and $4 craft drafts are your style, pay a visit to Revolution Brewing’s Oktoberfest Party at Sheffield’s, 6-9p. Grab your party pants
To celebrate its upcoming expansion, Uptown’s Baker and Nosh is offering free Zarlengo’s gelato and Italian ice, 11a-2p. Eat dessert for lunch
Friday, September 27th Wind down Craft Spirit Week with tastings from Few and North Shore Distillery at Binny's and Andersonville Wine & Spirits, 4-8p. That's the spirit
Saturday, September 28th Celebrate Oktoberfest Standard Market-style with Revolution on tap, three varieties of German-style bratwurst, and house-made Bavarian pretzels served with quark, mustard, and pickles, 1-4p. Prost!
Sunday, September 29th Head to the Wyndham's 39th floor penthouse ballroom for Imbibe & Inspire, with presentations and an eight-course dinner pairing from groundbreaking chefs from around the world, 10a-9p. Guests include Dave Beran from Next
Raise a cup of Joe for National Coffee Day and great deals, because Kanela Café is offering a complimentary Julius Meinl coffee with the purchase of a Loukamade (a Greek doughnut with lemon honey, syrup, and toasted walnuts), 730a-330p. See what else is on the menu
Ongoing Nothing says “it’s the weekend” like christening a plate of Cap'n Crunch-encrusted French toast topped with bourbon maple syrup at DryHop Brewers’ newly launched Kegs and Eggs brunch, 11a-3p. Make it happen with duck fat/buttermilk biscuits
Trending
Freebie of the Week
The V Foundation's Undefeated Gala comes to the Zhou B Art Center Thursday at 630p, sporting small plates from Rick Bayless, Eric LeVine, Dan Marquis, and Justin Frankenberg, cocktails from mixologist Adam Seger, and comedy from The Second City.