The Weekend Playbook: Malort pizza and 50 craft beers

Freebie of the Week
The Bar on Buena has a beer-tasting benefit Thursday, 7-930p, with more than 50 craft brews, rare beer raffles, and a spread of wings, ribs, pulled pork sliders, and armadillo eggs. Even better, we're giving away a pair of tickets to this alcoholic affair
Because we can't send someone out who's going to order pitchers of Natty Ice, here's how to enter the contest -- first follow us on Twitter (which is just good life advice), then click here to tweet us the best beer you've ever had and where you drank it. We'll announce the winners at 3p. You can also get tickets the old-fashioned way, here
Thursday, September 5th The rumors are true, the special slice at Dimo's this week is Malort-infused chicken mole pizza, so go ahead and show off your Malort face. You've always wanted to eat Jeppson's
With the NFL season dawning, Lottie's Pub is giving out cheese pizzas with a purchase of a beer pitcher, 11a-2a. Are you ready for some football?
Stout Barrel House and Galley hosts Goose Island's "Be a Brewmaster" contest for the chance to collaborate with brewmaster Nick Barron and tap a keg of your first beer, 6-8p. You'd tap that
Friday, September 6th Prasino is breaking in their new bar with a revamped wine selection and beer menu with 16 craft drafts, 9a-midnight. Check out the remodeled space
Saturday, September 7th The Cultivate Chicago festival happens in Lincoln Park with live music, local food artisans, and cameos from Paul Kahan and Graham Elliot, 11a-7p. Prepare for Cultivate
Sunday, September 8th SmallBar Division celebrates its nine-year anniversary and renovation with an all-you-can-eat shrimp boil, live music, and brews like Half Acre Gossamer Nitro and Three Floyds Tiberian Inquisitor, 2-7p. Get big on shrimp
Trending
Freebie of the Week
The Bar on Buena has a beer-tasting benefit Thursday, 7-930p, with more than 50 craft brews, rare beer raffles, and a spread of wings, ribs, pulled pork sliders, and armadillo eggs. Even better, we're giving away a pair of tickets to this alcoholic affair