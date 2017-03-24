The Best Vacation Spots Within Driving Distance of Chicago

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Distance from Chicago: 178 miles northeast; three-hour drive

Why it made our list: Consistently making appearances on "Best Cities to Live" lists, Grand Rapids is "so hot right now." You already know about its status as one of America's best beer cities, but the hometown of Founders and Brewery Vivant offers so much more. Check out the historic homes of the Heritage Hill district, admire the cityscape along the banks of the Grand River, catch a summer concert at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater or a comedy show at The B.O.B., or stop by Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop to choose from a dozen made-from-scratch soups (preferably with a beer in hand).

Pro tip: While we have nothing against consuming plenty of beers, you also need to get out and explore the surrounding nature via the area's excellent bike trails, or take a canoe trip on the river. (And you can always fill up your water bottle with Founders.)