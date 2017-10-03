11 Places to Watch the Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight in Chicago on Saturday

Sooooo there's apparently a huge boxing fight (match? bout? tussle? punchy game?) going down this Saturday between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. Soooo you're gonna need a place to watch it (the main event gets underway at approximately 10pm CT, undercards start at 8pm CT) AND get hooked up with specials. These 11 local spots should do the trick.
Rockit Bar & Grill
River North
Special: The "Beard & Boxing" event with James Beard Foundation includes the fight plus bites from Sunda, The Duck Inn, and Bottlefork from Rockit chefs including Amanda Downing. Tickets are $75-125, get them here.
Patron’s Hacienda
River North
Special: $40 standing room tix; $300 VIP tickets come with a bottle of Grey Goose or Buchanan's Scotch, get 'em here.
Portage Theater
Portage Park
Special: Watch the fight on the biggest of big screens (it's a movie screen!) for only $10! Tix here.
Reverie
River North
Special: $15 buckets of draft beer, $25 craft beer buckets. Get tickets here.
John Barleycorn
River North
Special: The $750 booth package includes two bottles of vodka here.
Timothy O’Toole’s
Streeterville
Special: $50 GA tickets get you in the door and two drinks. Do it.
Trophy Room
River North
Special: $75 bar seat includes one pizza and a drink here.
The Ogden
Near West Side
Special: $4 well drinks, $5 bomb shots. Free buffet and 10 drink tickets with $100 GA ticket here.
Old Town Pour House
Old Town
Special: $13 pork belly plate, $15 belly burger with seared pork belly, $7 3 Floyd’s Yum Yum, $6 Bell’s Oberon, $9 SlapShot Tripel Deke. Tickets right this way.
The Boundary
Wicker Park
Special: $20 Lone Star/Tecate buckets. Tix here.
Barn & Company
Lincoln Park
Special: $45 premium bar and an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. Tix here.
