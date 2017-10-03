Lifestyle

Why Chicago is just better than every other city

By Published On 12/08/2014 By Published On 12/08/2014
Chicago
Flickr/Chris Smith/Out of Chicago

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Spotify's New 'Time Capsule' Offers 2 Hours of Nostalgic, Throwback Jams

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

Because you have stupid friends who stupidly live in cities other than Chicago and it's hard to keep track of why Chicago is infinitely better than each of their specific, stupid cities, here's a quick cheat sheet with reasons why 30 stupid, non-Chicago North American cities all suck by comparison.

Related

related

The 27 Worst Decisions You Can Make in Chicago

related

Does your Chicago suburb suck? An investigation.

related

The 17 best burgers in Illinois

related

The 27 Worst Decisions You Can Make in Chicago
New York City
Flickr/Carole Mathey

NYC

We’ve heard of these things called garbage cans.
 

Boston

The Chicago accent: amusing, makes you think of old SNL episodes. The Boston accent: a grating jumble of vowels and consonants that makes you want to throw yourself into traffic.
 

Washington DC

Our corrupt politicians are more fun. Was Marion Berry ever on The Apprentice? Well???
 

Philadelphia

You put Cheez Whiz on your city’s signature food. That is all.
 

Toronto

Rahm Emanuel starred in Chicagoland. Rob Ford starred in this. Okay Toronto, maybe you beat us on this one.
 

Montreal

The Canadians may have started hockey, but the Blackhawks perfected it.

Minneapolis
Flickr/Tony Webster

Minneapolis

You know you’ve got problems if Chicago is calling you out for your crappy weather. Which we are.
 

Milwaukee

Milwaukee is exactly like Chicago. Only smaller, colder, sadder, and a lot less fun. Other than that, though, exactly like Chicago.
 

St. Louis

Doesn't matter what we say here, you're going to fire back by talking about the Cardinals, and that's fine, just stop singing about them for the sake of all things holy.
 

Detroit

When the City of Chicago is a comparative model of fiscal responsibility, you know you’re in trouble.
 

Cleveland

Oh, you got LeBron back? Good for you. Did he win six championships for you yet? No? Still zero? Bummer.
 

Cincinnati

We hear you're famous for your chili. That's pretty cool -- we only have pizza, Italian beef, Chicago dogs, rib tips, cemitas, polish sausage...
 

Indianapolis

Our city feels like an actual city. And your city feels like Naperville.

New Orleans
Flickr/Chuck Olsen

New Orleans

At least winter gives Clark Street a few urine-free months -- can't say the same for Bourbon Street.
 

Nashville

You call yourself Music City. Buuuuuuuut we host Lollapalooza, Pitchfork, Riot Fest, Blues Fest, Spring Awakening, North Coast, not to mention about a billion street fests, so, um, yeah...
 

Dallas

You spent $1.3 billion on a football stadium. We spent $250K to build Wrigley Field. Which I think makes us... five times better?
 

Houston

We’ve heard of these things called zoning laws.
 

Austin

We'd really love to give you crap, but you look pretty busy at that artisanal mustache wax booth at the farmers market, so, we'll wait.
 

Louisville

We stopped getting around by horseback around 1900.

Seattle
Flickr/Peter Kaminski

Seattle

We gave the world the skyscraper, the birth control pill, Playboy, the cell phone, and the remote control. You gave us Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
 

Portland

We don’t need a sign reminding us to stay weird. Nobody does.
 

San Francisco

$2,300 a month there gets you a shared studio apartment. Here, it gets you a, um, house.
 

Los Angeles

As soon as you get off the freeway, we'll tell you why we're better. So, like, hour and a half-ish?
 

San Diego

'Sup, whale's vagina.

related

12 Reasons Chicago Is Infinity Times Better Than NYC

related

Does your Chicago suburb suck? An investigation.
Denver
Flickr/Cannabis Destiny

Denver

We enjoy getting high, too (on life... we enjoy getting high on life). It's just not the entire crux of our society.
 

Phoenix

Your skin looks like the material used to make our jackets. And no, that's not a good thing.
 

Las Vegas

Gross.

Flickr/jandclindenbaum

Atlanta

Congratulations Atlanta! You beat out O’Hare as the world’s busiest airport. But you’re still Atlanta.
 

Miami

Your skin looks like the material used to make our girlfriends' boots. Also not a good thing.
 

Orlando

Mickey Mouse is a shirtless asshole. And he's the only thing you guys have going for you.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is the publisher of Chicago INNERVIEW Magazine and a Thrillist contributor who would probably enjoy traveling to these cities this winter, but doubts he is welcome. Follow him on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like