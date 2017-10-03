Would You Rather: The Chicago Edition

The best part of living in Chicago? We get to make awesome decisions every day. "Would you rather eat a maple-glazed donut or a... MAPLE-GLAZED DONUT?", "Drink 'til 4am or eat 'til 4am??", "Have a few beers off the shore of Lake Michigan or from a skyscraper nearby???" Still, if we're being fair, Chicago also has its share of can't-win situations, which we decided to have fun with this week with this: the Chicago version of "Would You Rather?"
Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and he’d do anything to avoid having to see his buddy’s improv act again... maybe even Wieners Circle. Follow him @ThrillistCHI.