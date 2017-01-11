The Indians Fan's Guide to Hating the Chicago Cubs

In case you've been living under second base, the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are playing in the World Series, beginning Tuesday night. The implications are massive: The Cubs haven't appeared in the World Series since 1945, let alone won since 1908, and the Indians haven't won since 1948. Both of my parents are retired, and they haven't seen these hapless franchises win anything in their entire lives.

Cleveland's seemingly on the come up after the Cavs broke the city's championship drought earlier this year. But that still doesn't entirely wash away The Catch, Red Right 88, The Drive, The Shot, the 1997 José Mesa Meltdown (I cried into my pillow on Oct 26th, 1997), or the fact that the Browns are the Browns. And just because sports are always more fun when you can hate on the opposing team, let's take a look at a few reasons to bash the Cubs, beyond the common knowledge that Cubs fans are objectively the worst.