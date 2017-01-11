Top Music Venues for Lovers of Every Genre in Dallas

Fun fact: The team that resurrected The Bomb Factory will also be reopening '90s super-venue Deep Ellum Live next door. The dream of the '90s is alive on Canton St.

Deep Ellum

Formerly known as the Red Blood Club, this Deep Ellum bar hosts everything from comedy to noise rock. But what it does best is local hip-hop. With a sweaty, underground club-like atmosphere and a love of the experimental, this is where the hip-hop fans with their ears to the ground know to go on any given weekend.

Fun fact: At one point in the early history of the Red Blood Club, concertgoers were offered free hot dogs served from a Crock-Pot as part of paid admission to a show.