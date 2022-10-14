The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
No children necessary.
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
Hall Pumpkin Farm
This cash-only pumpkin farm offers pick-your-own pumpkins, but also walks through its nine-foot-tall corn maze and hayrides (much better after dark if you ask us). Plus, because it’s also located in Grapevine, the farm is only a 10-minute drive (or less) to some of the city’s many wineries and tasting rooms. Because after pumpkin picking, the best follow-up activity is pinot drinking.
Cost: Admission ranges from free to $15 depending on the time and day.
Make the drive to Canton for an autumnal utopia at Yesterland Farms. In addition to pumpkin procurement, you can also access a corn maze, unlimited amazement park rides, and Spooktacular Nights haunted attractions, too. Upgrade to Fall Super Admission tickets and you can get a bucket of apples to shoot out of a cannon, as well as take part in Swamp Zombie Paintball.
Cost: Tickets are $29.95 - $49.95 in advance. Add $5 at the gate.
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
The gorgeous grounds of the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden take on a whole new type of beauty as the colorful flowers and vibrant greens of summer transition into a fall feast for the eyes. Pose for photos in front of the fairytale-themed displays throughout the gardens overlooking White Rock Lake. A whopping 100,000 Texas-grown pumpkins, gourds, and squash are in place this year, and there are many more you can purchase to take home. Live music, cocktails, and guided walks are among the additional offerings throughout the season.
Cost: Admission is $20 per non-member adult and reservations are required.
Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm
Located 30 minutes south of both Dallas and Fort Worth, Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm offers a ton of kid-friendly activities across its spacious grounds. But adults can participate in some outside-the-crate activities including pumpkin bowling, sliding down the hay hill, and a variety of staged photo ops. And when you’re done, head to nearby Twisted Sisters Tap House for lunch or dinner and 32 taps featuring Texas beers and ciders.
Cost: Tickets are $15.
Pumpkin Nights
The Forbidden City, Pumpkin Passage, and Pirate Cove are among the eight different lands available to experience during the elaborate Pumpkin Nights (which will sell out soon, so book ASAP). Plan to stay until after dark when the thousands of carved pumpkins look their most spectacular. Alcoholic beverages (and seasonal non-alcoholic options) will be available for purchase, too.
Cost: Tickets are $18 (weekdays) and $26 (weekends).
Preston Trail
Visit the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm where you can select the sexiest squash before partaking in hay rides, mazes, and animal feeding, as well as shopping at the hardware and general stores for a variety of fun and practical merch. There’s a cafe, too, should you get hungry. But the best news may be for dog lovers because unlike most pumpkin patches in the area, your furry four-legged friend is welcome here.
Cost: Admission is $12 (Monday - Friday), and $16 (Saturday & Sunday).
Fritz Park
Tour the pumpkin patch and pick up any sized Texas-grown pumpkin for $10 with a portion of proceeds benefiting Irving Animal Services. While you’re there, pet, play, or pose with a variety of animals, including everything from goats and sheep to alpacas and tortoises. And it wouldn’t be a trip to the Fritz Park Petting Farm without a visit to Lemur Land, where everyone can look but not touch—which is still totally worth it.
Cost: Admission is $5 for non-Irving residents.