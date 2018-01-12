22 Dallas Dates Perfect for a Texas Winter

Let’s face it: Meeting up with someone you like may be exhilarating, but it can also be nerve-wracking. If there’s one thing that you can do to improve your chances of your date going well, it's making it memorable -- whether that means a romantic night of ice skating at the Galleria or trawling through Deep Ellum comedy shows. The standard meet-up for drinks is a crutch for unimaginative chumps. These ideas below will ensure that your date will be a night to remember, for better or for worse.
Channel your inner Michelle Kwan at the Galleria Ice Rink
Dallas
OK, maybe you can't perfectly execute a split leap, but -- still -- what’s more fun than year-round indoor ice skating at the Galleria? Even if you’re both terrible at ice skating, there’s always the fun bonus of either holding hands to brace each other or, if the date isn’t going well, taking them down with you when you fall. It's a nice metaphor for relationships, if you think about it. Admission is $11 during public skating hours, and skate rental is $3.
Get classy at late nights at the Dallas Museum of Art
Downtown Dallas
Curious if your Tinder date is into pre-Raphaelites or digs pop art more? The Dallas Museum of Art's Late Nights programming is the perfect way to ask about their taste. At this monthly event, the museum keeps its doors open until midnight and usually includes special lectures, live music, and -- of course -- a bar to help you and your date loosen up and enjoy the tasteful nudes. Admission costs $10/person -- cheaper than a movie and more sophisticated.
Zoom through years of history on the Dallas Trolley Tour
Dallas
There’s nothing like a date where you can nerd out about history and civic pride while you make eyes at each other. The Dallas Trolley Tour features 100 points of interest on its 15 stops. Because you can hop on and off at any time, it also provides a nice window for spontaneity, which is especially crucial on a first date. At $29/ticket, this isn't the cheapest option, but it's a great way to take an adventure together and learn about the city -- especially if you're new in town.
Get spooked on the Nightly Spirits Pub Crawl
Uptown
Yes, we did say this list would be more than just drinks, and this Nightly Spirits pub crawl -- a tour of bars complemented by some of this town's frightening history definitely fits the bill. A costumed guide will lead you and your date through Uptown while telling some of the most popular Dallas-related ghost stories. It's two-and-a-half hours for $25, and you and your date can also cuddle if things get too spooky.
Show off your bravery at indoor skydiving
Frisco
Did you forget that you called yourself a “fearless badass who loves to be extreme with five Xs” in your dating profile bio? Now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. iFly offers indoor skydiving inside a giant wind tunnel. It's not cheap -- as in, $70 for two flights a person "not cheap" -- but it's great for photo ops or proving that, yes, you would totally jump out of a plane without actually having to jump out of a plane.
Laugh your butts off at Dallas Comedy House Improv Classes
Deep Ellum
All dates are opportunities to prove that you’ve got the comedy chops to keep someone entertained in a relationship, and there's no better place to do that in town than Dallas Comedy House. Whether you want to see a cheap $8 show or sign up for an improv comedy class, it's never a bad bet. You may just be able to “yes and...” your way straight into their heart for good.
Ram into each other's bumper cars at Whirlyball
Multiple locations
Do you love the ruthlessness of bumper cars, but also possess an irrepressible competitive streak? You and your date can certainly climb into a couple giant bumper cars and play a little Whirlyball -- an unholy marriage of lacrosse and basketball all played while driving a bumper car. The bizarre sport costs $15 an hour per person, and if your date's game for this, they’re probably a keeper.
Explore the wonders of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Downtown Dallas
Victory Park's massive Perot Museum is quite a looker. Not only is the museum building itself an attraction, with its weird cube construction, each floor houses hundreds of hands-on exhibits. It’s probably best to take a date here on one of the museum’s adults-only late night programs unless your date has indicated that they enjoy being surrounded by busloads of screaming school children while you two browse.
Squeal at the baby elephants of Fort Worth Zoo
Fort Worth
Let's be clear, the Fort Worth Zoo has won awards for how great it is. And, besides, everyone loves getting a photo with a baby elephant or gorilla, several of which have recently arrived at the zoo. While there you can experience guided walking tours, see any of its 540 animal species, or relax in front of the stone fireplace of its Bluebonnet Cafe once you start winding down. Admission is just $14.
Snap your fingers to jazz at Twilite Lounge
Deep Ellum and Fort Worth
Yes, Twilite Lounge is technically a bar. But it’s so much more. This ode to New Orleans jazz bars boasts regular appearances from local musical greats as well as touring acts. If your date isn’t wowed by Twilite Lounge and its famous Frozen Irish Coffees, you might want to reconsider the match anyway.
Dive into the nerdiness of art history at the Nasher Sculpture Center
Downtown Dallas
Now entering its 15th year, the Nasher Sculpture Center is filled with some of the most stunning works of sculpture in the world -- from artists like Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Auguste Rodin. For $10, an afternoon there is the best way to wow your date with real sculpture knowledge or let one of the Nasher’s staff do the heavy lifting by dropping some fascinating sculpture facts on them.
Recreate scenes from Logan's Run at the Fort Worth Water Gardens
Fort Worth
Sure, a 1970s sci-fi classic about a society in which anyone over 30 is killed off isn’t necessarily the most obvious theme for a successful date. But the Fort Worth Water Gardens, where pivotal scenes in the movie were filmed, still make for a fun time full of hand-holding and puddle-jumping. It's also a short distance away from great spots like Acre Distilling and Whiskey and Rye.
Picnic and take in the Downtown skyline at Klyde Warren Park
Downtown Dallas
While this may seem obvious, Klyde Warren Park is truly one of the jewels of Dallas and one of the best outdoor spaces where you could meet up with a special person once the weather gets a few degrees warmer. The view from the park, particularly after sunset, is always breathtaking. You can either bring a packed picnic for two or peruse the vast array of food trucks which always line the park’s edge.
Indulge your inner foodies at Sur La Table cooking classes
Knox-Henderson and Preston Hollow
The ultimate test of any relationship is figuring out whether you and your date can cook a meal together without going all Gordon Ramsay on each other. For a moderated version of that, Sur La Table offers weekly cooking classes with a wide variety of themes and dishes that are not instant ramen. Nothing tastes as good as pasta you made together on a romantic date.
Care for nature together at White Rock Lake
East Dallas
This isn't exactly a standard date, but it will get you both outside doing something great for the world. Non-profit group For the Love of the Lake regularly hosts volunteer cleanup events to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of White Rock Lake. Nothing feels better than you and your sweetheart pitching in to help keep the city clean.
Take a hike (a real one) at Oak Cliff Nature Preserve
Oak Cliff
For an endorphin rush you'll probably both appreciate, you could certainly do worse than this gorgeous 6.5-mile hike through 121 acres of rolling wilderness and bike/hike trails. Perhaps you can even share your trail mix with each other.
Find your Zen at the Japanese Garden
Fort Worth
This special section of Fort Worth’s famous Botanical Gardens features strolling paths lined with traditional Japanese landscape as well as ponds. Its breathtaking beauty and tranquility is sure to impress your date and put you both in a calmer state of mind than the one you had when you walked in. Keep in mind that most of the Botanical Gardens are totally free, but admission to the Japanese Garden is $7.
Try any of these seasonal events and activities
Multiple locations
Every few months Thrillist rounds up the best things anyone can do in Dallas in comprehensive calendars. They're great to try alone, but they're even better when you've got someone you can go with. We've clearly labeled locations and prices for the events in our seasonal guide. (If none of those work, take your date to one of our many terrific restaurants.)
Pay respect to the bard at "Shakespeare at the Bar" at Wild Detectives
Oak Cliff
This incredibly popular seasonal, semi-annual event always sells out quickly -- and for good reason. Local thespians take on productions of the Bard’s most popular works in the backyard of Oak Cliff’s beloved Wild Detectives bookstore and coffee shop. This event is especially fun for the theater nerds and English majors that you love. Tickets are $7 apiece.
Catch specialty screenings (with cocktails) at Alamo Drafthouse
Multiple locations
Movies usually aren't the best idea for the first or second date, but if you're past that point, you’re safely in dinner-and-a-movie territory. Instead of just sitting in a dark theater, try attending one of Alamo Drafthouse’s specialty screenings or movie parties -- with food, drinks, and fun all built around the theme of the movie. If you or your date are a fan of sing-alongs or quote-alongs, even better.
Jump as high as humanly possible at Altitude Trampoline Park
Multiple locations
Remember when you were a kid and you would invite the other kid you had a crush on over to your house to jump on the trampoline? This is basically that, but a whole room with nearly floor-to-ceiling trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball for grown-ups. For just $12 (or $20 if you want a full two hours), you and your date can go make all your childhood dreams come true. Finally.
Spin your partner 'round and 'round with swing dancing lessons
Deep Ellum
There are, sadly, few places like the Sons of Hermann Hall left in the city, but this historical fraternal order ballroom offers swing dancing lessons, hosted by the Dallas Swing Dancing Society, on Wednesday nights for all ages and levels of skill. Wearing petticoats, 10-gallon hats, and bolo ties are optional but highly encouraged.
