The Best Haunted Houses to Terrify You in Dallas-Fort Worth

'Tis the season to... wander into gothic manors and abandoned meat-packing plants? Sure, fall usually conjures mental images of pumpkin spice lattes and cable-knit cardigans. But it’s also the time of year when we drive down sketchy farm-to-market roads and pay $30 a person to have high-school kids in scary costumes freak us out. Here’s a handy guide to the best haunted houses in the area.
Cutting Edge Haunted House
1701 E Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas
Price: $32.99 for general admission, $42.99 for reserved times to bypass line, $52.99 for season Speedpass
Dates: Thursday-Sunday in October with extended hours the week of Halloween. Hours are 8pm-11pm on Thursdays, 7pm-1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8pm-11pm on Sundays
This house is largely regarded as the gold standard of haunted houses in the Metroplex. The holder of two Guinness Book world records for Largest Haunted Attraction and Largest Walk Through Haunted House, it’s located in a building that, handily, is a 100-year-old abandoned meat-packing plant. The screams just write themselves in this multi-story terror tower.
Dark Hour
701 Taylor Drive, Plano, Texas
Price: $31 on Thursdays and Sundays, $36 on Fridays, $28 on Saturdays and Halloween night
Dates: Thursday-Sunday in October until 10pm, with extended hours the week of Halloween
The production values are impressive at this Plano haunted house. Using animatronics, Dark Hour puts the tech in high-tech terror. The special effects, choreography, and visuals would not seem out of place in a Broadway production. If you are the kind of person who prefers to watch your scary movies on your tricked up Dolby surround-sound home system in 4K Ultra HD, this is probably the best haunted house bet for you.
Hangman’s House of Horrors
4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas
Price: Starting at $29 for general admission to $49 for Avoid the Line one-time tickets. For general admission season passes it's $59 and $79 for VIP Fast Pass season pass.
Dates: Friday-Saturday from October 6-21 until 10pm, then daily from October 24 to Halloween
If you like a charity tie-in with your screams, this should be at the top of your list. For almost 30 years, this haunted attraction serves up the scares but also offers some philanthropic bang for your buck. This attraction also features Scaredy Cat special nights with family-friendly, lights-on trick-or-treating, which raises money for local charities.
Moxley Manor
510 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas
Price: $23 general admission; $35 for Fast Passes
Dates: Thursday-Sunday in October until midnight, plus extended hours around Halloween
This attraction, located in the mid-cities in Bedford, features two haunted houses for the price of one but it’s the theme of one of those attractions that will likely prove quite popular this year. Hot on the heels of the success of the remake of Stephen King’s IT, Moxley Manor’s Big Top Terror will put the fear of God (or at the very least, clowns) in even the bravest of souls.
Screams
2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, Texas
Price: Online tickets are $27 for general admission and $15 extra for Fast Passes. Group discount tickets are $25 each. Tickets at the door are $30.
Dates: Friday-Saturday from September 29-October 28; open 7:30pm-1:30am
It’s easy to make an entire night of a trip down to Waxahachie to visit Screams. Not only does this terror-filled behemoth offer five different themed haunted houses, it also features live DJs and “Scary-oke” karaoke to truly send a chill down the spines of friends and strangers with your off-key rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Parking is free, which is helpful because you will need to save that cash for the concessions and souvenirs for sale.
Six Flags Fright Fest
2201 E Road to Six Flags Street, Arlington, Texas
Price: Tickets start at $56.99
Dates: Thursday-Sunday September 23-October 31. Park open until midnight on Friday-Saturday and 10pm all other evenings, with extended hours around Halloween.
If you and your friends are looking to explore all possible avenues of terror, kill two birds with one adrenaline-filled stone and hit up Six Flags Fright Fest. If sightings of Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees aren’t scary enough, you can test your nerves on Halloween rebranded rides such as the Titan Witch roller coaster. You can always calm yourself down with a nice Lemon Chill.
Reindeer Manor
410 Houston School Road, Red Oak, Texas
Price: Starting at $10 for children and $15 for adults. Combo packs are available for $25-$35 and VIP passes and family packs range from $50-$115.
Dates: Friday-Sunday in October and Halloween night; closes at midnight on weekends and 10pm on Sundays and Halloween.
Just a 15-minute drive south of Downtown Dallas, this gothic manor offers four distinctly different themed attractions as well as well as pyrotechnics, rooftop shows, and hayrides. Perhaps the greatest attraction of Reindeer Manor is the fact that spontaneous "Thriller" dance-alongs tend to break out. Fun fact: The manor is the actual site of a murder-suicide in the early 1900s.
The Parker House
8550 W University Drive, Denton, Texas
Price: $25 general admission and $40 for Fast Scare Pass. Tickets can be purchased online or onsite (cash only).
Dates: Thursday-Sunday in October. Open until midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm all other evenings, with extended hours around Halloween.
According to lore, this house once served as a home-based mortuary. In case you were curious, that's a really creepy and terrible idea that you should definitely not try in your own home. The compound that makes up the Parker House includes the original house and plantation as well as an abandoned sanitarium to up the creep factor.
