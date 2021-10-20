Where to Tailgate and Watch the Cowboys in Dallas
Texas forever.
This may be the greatest time of year, when multiple pro sports hit the screen simultaneously and college football is in full swing. And with football dominating the airwaves four days a week, you’re going to need a few go-to spots to watch all those games—ideally places with robust beer menus, hearty food to keep you hype for all four quarters, and an embarrassment of larger-than-usual TVs. Here are 11 of the best options for tailgating and watching the pigskin fly in Dallas and beyond.
AT&T Stadium
For top tailgate action, go straight to the source. AT&T Stadium is the shiny, spacious home of the Dallas Cowboys, and while there’s plenty to do inside the gates (like watching football while overpaying for beers), the best parties happen outside. Tailgating is permitted in the grassy areas located on the perimeter of the parking lots, and spaces fill up fast, so get there early. Revelers are permitted to hang out from the time the lots open—usually five hours prior to kick-off—until two hours after the game, which means you can indulge in the rare post-game tailgate. Or you can skip the game entirely and spend the day gleefully grilling and drinking outdoors.
Texas Live!
Just down the street from AT&T Stadium, Texas Live is home to multiple venues, including the Arena, which is where you’re heading. The 35,000-square-foot venue sports a 100-foot HD screen, tiered seating to ensure you never miss a play, and a massive bar to keep you good and hydrated. You can always swing by and hope for the best, but purchasing a ticket to the Game Day Experience guarantees you unfettered access to all the festivities.
Happiest Hour
With 12,000-square-feet of indoor-outdoor space at your disposal, feel free to spread out and point your eyes toward the nearest TV. A plethora of screens show all your favorite college and pro games, and when the Cowboys take the field, it’s Game Daze time. Score discounted drinks and get your fill of the Dak Burger, a two-hander topped with mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon-onion jam. To boot, two dollars from each order goes toward Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation.
Bill Bates Tailgate
Cowboys legend Bill Bates keeps up with youngins’ by hosting a tailgate for each home game at Boiling Tails, located right across from the stadium. The ticketed event features barbecue and all the sides, plus unlimited beer, wine, and margaritas alongside games, raffles, giveaways, and photo-ops with Bates and Rowdy, the official Cowboys mascot.
Christie's Sports Bar
This Dallas institution has been serving up sports, beer, and burgers since 1991. It’s still doing all those things, except now from new digs on Greenville Avenue instead of the old Uptown location. The burgers and beers remain, but this new iteration gives you two stories of space to roam plus a rooftop deck. Throughout the bar you’ll find enough TVs to hold your attention during the week’s biggest games.
Hero
Located next to the American Airlines Center—the home of the Mavericks and Stars, mind you—Hero maintains its sports-watching bonafides during football season by tuning its many TVs to the Cowboys and a full bill of NCAA games. Treat yourself to better-than-usual bar food and a bounty of draft beers, then hunker down to watch your team have at it. The day’s most-anticipated game will appear on the 24-foot screen, where players look large enough to tackle IRL.
Dibs On Victory
Dibs hosts LSU watch parties every Saturday the Tigers storm the gridiron, but it’s a great spot to watch college and pro games no matter your affiliation. Fill a bucket with beers, down a sandwich and some loaded fries, and cheer on your team with everything you’ve got.
Henderson Tap House
Henderson Tap House draws crowds for NFL and NCAA action, where you’re likely to see fans supporting every team under the sun. Sip on a Texas-brewed beer, look in any direction to find a TV (they’re not easy to miss), and argue calls between bites of wood-fired pizza.
If you want the true Mustang football experience, make a beeline to the Boulevard—essentially a big block party—to tailgate with the fun-loving students and alumni who gather there before kick-off. Whether you’re planning to set up your own tent or simply wander the grounds in search of benevolent strangers, you’ll find plenty of food, drinks, music, and merriment leading up to each home game.
City Works - Frisco
If you want to watch football on multiple 110-inch video walls in the shadow of the Cowboys’ practice facility while drinking your way through a 90-strong beer list and snacking on Duck Nachos and scorpion pepper aioli-topped burgers, then head to City Works at the Star in Frisco. If you don’t, well, they have other things to eat and drink, too.
The Owners Box
Tucked inside the Omni Hotel, the Owners Box is a comfortable, well-lit spot to catch games, drink drinks, and toast your team’s success with a Pork Belly Grilled Cheese. TVs line the bar, but for the best view, claim a seat in front of the 16-foot mega-screen. Or if you’re really serious—and don’t want ambient noises drowning out the announcers—request one of the private tables complete with piped-in isolated sound.