Where to Tailgate and Watch the Cowboys in Dallas

For top tailgate action, go straight to the source. AT&T Stadium is the shiny, spacious home of the Dallas Cowboys, and while there’s plenty to do inside the gates (like watching football while overpaying for beers), the best parties happen outside. Tailgating is permitted in the grassy areas located on the perimeter of the parking lots, and spaces fill up fast, so get there early. Revelers are permitted to hang out from the time the lots open—usually five hours prior to kick-off—until two hours after the game, which means you can indulge in the rare post-game tailgate. Or you can skip the game entirely and spend the day gleefully grilling and drinking outdoors.