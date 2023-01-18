Fun Things to Do in Dallas During Dry January and Beyond

Now that we’re a couple weeks into 2023, most of us have settled into a new post-holiday groove. Whether your personal forecast calls for a completely Dry January or partly dry with a chance of wet weekends, skipping out on the booze for a day, week, month, or forever can open up a whole new world of possibilities. Take alcohol out of the equation (or make it a secondary component instead of the main focus), and embark on a journey of self-improvement. Or experience everything our city offers from a whole new perspective—with a total recall of events the next morning rather than scrolling through photos to figure out where things went off the rails. Best of all, by axing all those $16 cocktails from your tab, you may discover a surplus of discretionary funds to splurge on activities that may have seemed out of reach the last time you logged into your banking app. Raise a glass of alcohol-removed bubbly or one of Katy Perry’s non-alcoholic aperitifs and toast to these eight ways to have fun and ride high on a little something called life.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Dallas | The Ritz-Carlton Spa Dallas

Foster an animal and teach him a few tricks Various locations

Shelters all over the country are at full capacity and DFW’s rescue organizations are no different. Every shelter desperately needs volunteers to spend quality time with their animals on-site, or even better, at your home where you can devote all the hours you would typically spend bar-hopping to bringing joy to the life of a precious pup or cuddly cat. Dallas Animal Services, SPCA of Texas, DFW Rescue Me, and Humane Society of North Texas are but four of dozens of organizations around Dallas-Fort Worth in need of people to help their efforts. Who knows, you might find a new four-legged love that would make an amazing permanent addition to your life, too. After all, patio season is right around the corner and having a cute companion by your side always makes a great conversation starter.

Take up a new hobby Various locations

With all the extra money you’re banking by not drinking, you should end up with a nice chunk of change that can go toward learning a new skill or nurturing an existing talent. Heck, even if you’re bad at whatever you choose, getting outside your comfort zone can yield wonderful results—even if it’s just making other people laugh. Take up fly-fishing in a nearby Texas State Park. Learn to two-step at the iconic LGBTQIA+ country-western bar, The Round-Up Dance Hall and Saloon. Conquer your culinary fears with cooking classes at your nearest Central Market. Become a master maker in a variety of disciplines from pottery to jewelry making at The Craft Guild. Or build up skills to make your next tropical vacation the best ever with scuba lessons from Dive West. The possibilities are practically endless, and if you rope in some friends for the fun, you’ll have an even better time.

Indulge in culinary delights Various locations

Have you ever lamented that you don’t have the money to go to some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best fine dining establishments? Well, if you’re not drinking, you’ll have more than enough spare cash to cross a few chef’s tasting menus off your bucket list. Georgie by Curtis Stone offers five courses for $145. Monarch offers guests The Royale experience for $290. The omakase experience at Namo varies in price based on ingredients, but it’s a must for seafood lovers. The Mansion Restaurant showcases the best chef creations with a five-course seasonal tasting menu for $135. Experience the height of creativity at Petra and the Beast’s six-course Saturday evening tastings for $135. Indulge in seven courses for $180 at Revolver Tacos’ Puré Pécha tasting. Or practice your French at Saint-Emilion Restaurant where a three-course tasting will only set you back $55.