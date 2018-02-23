Everything You Must Do in the Dallas Winter Months

By now, 2018 is in full swing, and the cooler months in Dallas bring ample opportunities to get your butt off the couch. February alone offers chances to see the likes of Tyler the Creator live, celebrate the Chinese New Year, and even take a date ice skating for Valentine's Day. Couple that with a chance to paint the Globe Life Park with the Rangers, plus DFW's many, many opportunities for fine eating and drinking, and your calendar has no excuse to stay empty. This is what a Texas winter looks like. Here are all the things to do in Dallas this season.
Friday
Feb 2
Go see the pop star behind the hit song “New Rules.” Dua Lipa shows a lot of promise, so chances are next time she comes to Dallas she won’t be playing at a venue this cozy.
Cost: Tickets are sold out, but they’re still available on resale
Saturday
Feb 3
When the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild, they’ll turn the clock back to their 1993-1994 season. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Stars will wear retro uniforms, have special '90s-priced concessions, and some members of the Star’s 1993-1994 roster will be in attendance.
Cost: Tickets start from $20
Saturday
Feb 3
South Side Ballroom
If you like music that’s loud, booming and created right before your eyes, then you need to buy a ticket for this massive EDM show. This year’s gathering will feature critically acclaimed DJs like Cheat Codes, Keys N Krates, and Yellow Claw as they keep the beat going all night. Be sure to grab a stiff drink in the Ballroom’s Jack Daniel's Saloon before the music starts.
Cost: Tickets start at $36
Saturday
Feb 3
Drink, eat, and dance in the street at Dallas Mardi Gras Festival
Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge
There is no rule that says you have to go to New Orleans in order to enjoy Mardi Gras. Dallas has a great Mardi Gras celebration that runs over the Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge and doesn’t require braving the drunken co-ed crowds that Bourbon Street usually attracts every Carnival season.
Cost: $20 for pre-sale single passes, $30 for general admission passes, $60 for VIP passes
Thursday
Feb 8
Last time Lana Del Rey came to Dallas, severe thunderstorms kept her from taking the stage at Starplex Pavilion. This time the show’s indoors, so weather can’t stop Lizzy from performing (of course, that’s assuming there’s no crazy February snowstorm that shuts down the city).
Cost: Tickets start from $39.50
Thursday
Feb 8
If Lana’s melodramatic indie pop hits aren’t your style, there will be more than one show in Dallas on February 8. Tyler the Creator takes the Bomb Factory with Vince Staples as his opener.
Cost: Tickets are sold out, but they’re still available on resale
Friday
Feb 9
Before Dallas’ own Demi Lovato plays at the AAC in March, she’ll play at the HOB. This is the perfect opportunity to see the singer in a small, more intimate setting.
Cost: Tickets are sold out, but they’re still available on resale
Saturday
Feb 10
Embrace your most visceral instincts at Monster Jam
AT&T Stadium
Nothing screams “'Murica!” more than 20-ton machines on wheels crushing anything and everything in their path. The Monster Jam is one of the few places to watch the spectacle of monster trucks burning more gas and rubber than a massive highway fire and also having beer and hot dog vendors walking straight up to you just to make sure your full and entertained.
Cost: Tickets start at $22
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 10-11
Nerd out at the (affordable) North Texas Comic Book Show
Irving Convention Center
Remember when comic book conventions actually focused on comic books? This local gathering of comic lovers takes the comic con back to its roots with one of the largest collection of new and used comic book sales in the region. Guests can also enjoy live interviews and meet and greets with some of the comics world’s most interesting and important artists, writers and creators. (Beats paying hundreds of bucks for a San Diego Comic-Con pass.)
Cost: $20 for one-day passes, $30 for two-day passes
Wednesday
Feb 14
Gorge yourself at this Tacos, Margaritas, and Valentine's Celebration Tour
Various locations
One of the reasons the wintertime is the best season of the year is the food. You can tell your nutritionist and trainer that you’re not overindulging. You’re trying to store up extra energy for the cold weather. The Dallas by Chocolate food and drink tours will offer a special bus tour of some of Dallas’ best Mexican restaurants and cantinas starting with a stop at the Cinco Taco Bar on Walnut Hill Lane that includes endless rounds of drinks while you’re riding between the stops.
Cost: $75 per person
Friday - Saturday
Feb 16-17
Meet your favorite Dallas sport personalities at Ticketstock
Watch the guys from SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket live and in-person at this year’s Ticketstock. There will be all sorts of free goodies and autograph sessions with Jerry Rice, Ryan Switzer, and Ed Belfour.
Cost: Admission is free
Friday - Saturday
Feb 16-17
Enjoy the comedic stylings of Joel McHale, formerly on Community and E!’s The Soup, at the Addison Improv. The comedian will have several performances throughout the weekend.
Cost: Tickets start from $30
Friday - Sunday
Feb 16-18
Marvel at cars you can't afford at Dallas Autorama
Dallas Market Center
Whether you’re looking to buy your next ride or just appreciate the beauty of a cool one, you’ll find something worth seeing at this traveling car show. This three-day car festival challenges car collectors to show off their best ride for big cash prizes and even bigger “Best in Show” trophies.
Cost: $16 in advance at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores, $18 for general admission at the door
Saturday
Feb 17
You don’t have to be Chinese to celebrate the Chinese New Year. You don’t even have to be human. Humans and doggos are both welcome to party with food, art, demonstrations, and fireworks (puppers might not like the bright lights and loud booms, FYI).
Cost: Admission is free
Friday
Feb 23
You haven’t been to a birthday party until you’ve done it Erykah Badu-style. The Godmother of Soul is known for having plenty surprises and special guests at her birthday celebrations, so you never know who might show up on stage.
Cost: Tickets start from $43
Saturday
Feb 24
We’re still a few weeks away from baseball season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go to the ballpark. The Texas Rangers are putting on art classes, dubbed CreateX, led by local artists. Arrive with a blank canvas, leave with your own rendition of the ballpark.
Cost: Tickets are $40
Saturday
Feb 24
Watch the Professional Bull Riders Association crown an Iron Cowboy
AT&T Stadium
America might not have a gory spectacle like Spanish bullfighting, but we’ve still got guys and gals willing to tussle with bulls. Some of the world’s top bull riders attempt to tame these massive beasts in the fastest time possible while you enjoy a tall, cool glass of ballpark beer and other concession stand fare.
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Drink with the fishes at the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival
Plano Center
Some fishermen enjoy the unique solitude and challenging experience of catching that big fish. Others just enjoy the chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and down a couple of tasty brews. This Plano gathering combines these two storied activities under one roof with fly fishing exhibits and classes alongside some of the tastiest local and national breweries.
Cost: $20 for Saturday or Sunday passes, $35 for weekend passes
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-18
Live your fandom at more than 400 shows at All-Con 2018
Fan conventions have become massive events. They draw huge crowds of people willing to spends thousands for swag and autographs who clog gathering places with their cosplay presence. All-Con started in 2015 as a response to the massive comic and fan conventions by keeping the ownership and fandom local and all of the events and celebrities as accessible as possible. That doesn’t mean they skimp on the offerings. There are more than 400 shows, seminars and other surprises for just about every area of pop fandom.
Cost: $55 until December 31, $60 until March 14 and $69.95 at the door for four-day passes; $30 until March 14 and $34.95 at the door for one-day passes; $150 per person until March 14 for VIP badges
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17
Dark Hour Haunted House
Thanks to this world renowned haunted attraction, you don’t just have to wait until autumn to test your mettle for jump scares and creepy settings. This year-round haunted house features a rotating series of walk-through hauntings complete with complex story lines and some of the most horrifying costumed monsters in the DFW area. An evil witch brings the legend of the Irish glens to horrifying life in the Dark Hour coven complete with trolls, faeries and goblins hunt humans who dare to saunter past their paths for their sinister St. Patrick’s Day rituals.
Cost: Individual and season pass prices TBD
Saturday
Mar 17
March along with the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival
Greenville Avenue and SMU Boulevard
St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about drinking. It’s about drinking with your community. This Dallas tradition starts with a parade that runs down Greenville Avenue and SMU Boulevard and ends with an epic festival serving tasty food from tons of local favorites and more beer on tap than the brewery you see every night in your dreams.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 17
Check out the kickass work at the Graffiti and Street Art Festival
Box Office Warehouse Suites
If you’ve ever looked at an original Banksy and didn’t think to yourself, “Who’s the punk who ruined that beautiful wall?” you need to check out this unique graffiti and street art festival. The gathering attracts some of DFW best street artists as they tag walls with their best artwork while the art-loving masses enjoy some tasty treats from gourmet food trucks.
Cost: TBD
Thursday
Mar 22
Sip only the finest at Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
You don’t need to spend a ton of money on just one meal in order to enjoy some of the best food and wine in the Dallas area. The Dallas Arboretum brings together some of the top local chefs and wineries for a massive, four-star meal that you’ll never forget long after its worked its way through your system.
Cost: $125 for members and $140 for non-members with special VIP packages also available
Tuesday - Saturday
Mar 27-31
Dallas Comedy House
After a miserable 2017 we’ve had, we're all entitled to a good laugh that doesn’t swell from the natural state of our madness. This annual comedy performance showcase features the best of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy from the local to the national stage in one place.
Cost: TBD
