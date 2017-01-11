11 Things You Need to Do in Dallas This February

Date
Jan 29 Thu
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Will Rogers Memorial Center This is Texas. In Texas we like barnyard animals, beer, BBQ, carnivals, cotton candy, giant turkey legs, bull riding... and conveniently, all of these things are located in one spot, and that spot is the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Date
Feb 1 Sun
Super Bowl watch party at Henderson Tap House Henderson Tap House Beer, pizza, drink specials, and the big game coming at you on a big ol' flatscreen from every angle in full surround sound. What more do you need?
Date
Feb 1 Sun
Super Bowl watch party at Granada Theatre Granada Theatre An even BIGGER screen, comfortable seating, and concert-like sound await you at the Granada Theatre for the Super Bowl. The screen is so big, you might be able to detect the deflation in the Patriots' balls.
Date
Feb 6 Fri
Katt Williams at the Verizon Theatre Verizon Theatre Katt Williams is bringing his... unique comedy stylings to the Verizon Theatre, and all you need to bring is your ability to laugh uproariously. Oh, and a ticket.
Date
Feb 7 Sat
Fair Park – Automobile Building
Hot Chocolate 15k/5k Fair Park – Automobile Building If you are going to run, you might as well run towards chocolate... a wise person probably should have once said. 14,000+ other crazies will be running with you, so make a new friend, drink some hot chocolate, and help benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
Date
Feb 7 Sat
Dallas Comic Con Fan Days Irving Convention Center Comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming converge at the Irving Convention Center. A true geeky paradise will await all who enter. The special guest stars are plentiful, and will include folks from Arrow, Dr. Who, Star Trek, and The Princess Bride.
Date
Feb 14 Sat
Dallas Blues Festival Verizon Theatre If you don’t have red hot plans for Valentine’s Day, then come on out for the 11th Annual Dallas Blues Festival and celebrate singles awareness day by singing the blues. Mel Waiters, Clarence Carter, Latimore and many more will be there awaiting you.
Date
Feb 14 Sat
OCarnivale Masquerade Ball The Kessler There'll be a well-stocked Cajun buffet, live music by Club Wood and Icehouse, and plenty of good times, whether you're bringing a date or looking for one.
Date
Feb 16 Mon
FT33 Guest Chef Series FT33 Once a month, culinary genius Matt McCallister brings in a different genius to helm his kitchen. This month, it happens to be Evan and Sarah Rich from Rich Table in San Francisco. You don't want to miss it.
Date
Feb 20 Fri
9 Prestige Circle
Nine Band Brewing opening 9 Prestige Circle There aren't a ton of reasons to go up to Allen, but there's at least one now. Nine Band Brewing is officially opening its doors and will be pouring some great brews. A pale ale, summer wheat, Kölsch, Hefeweizen, and barley wine await you. Head brewer Jack Sparks is Texas-born-and-raised and works his southern roots into some of the brews.
Date
Feb 27-28
The Avett Brothers at Southside Ballroom Southside Ballroom The Avett Brothers are so nice, you get to see them twice. They will be playing on consecutive nights at The Southside Ballroom, showing off their album, Magpie and the Dandelion.