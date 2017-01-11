Events

11 Things You Need to Do in Dallas This February

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Thu

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo This is Texas. In Texas we like barnyard animals, beer, BBQ, carnivals, cotton candy, giant turkey legs, bull riding... and conveniently, all of these things are located in one spot, and that spot is the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Will Rogers Memorial Center

Henderson Tap House

Date

Event

Location

Feb 1 Sun

Super Bowl watch party at Henderson Tap House Beer, pizza, drink specials, and the big game coming at you on a big ol' flatscreen from every angle in full surround sound. What more do you need?

Henderson Tap House

Granada Theater

Date

Event

Location

Feb 1 Sun

Super Bowl watch party at Granada Theatre An even BIGGER screen, comfortable seating, and concert-like sound await you at the Granada Theatre for the Super Bowl. The screen is so big, you might be able to detect the deflation in the Patriots' balls.

Granada Theatre

Katt Williams

Date

Event

Location

Feb 6 Fri

Katt Williams at the Verizon Theatre Katt Williams is bringing his... unique comedy stylings to the Verizon Theatre, and all you need to bring is your ability to laugh uproariously. Oh, and a ticket.

Verizon Theatre

Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k If you are going to run, you might as well run towards chocolate... a wise person probably should have once said. 14,000+ other crazies will be running with you, so make a new friend, drink some hot chocolate, and help benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

Fair Park – Automobile Building

Dallas Comic Con

Date

Event

Location

Feb 7 Sat

Dallas Comic Con Fan Days Comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming converge at the Irving Convention Center. A true geeky paradise will await all who enter. The special guest stars are plentiful, and will include folks from Arrow, Dr. Who, Star Trek, and The Princess Bride.

Irving Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

Dallas Blues Festival If you don’t have red hot plans for Valentine’s Day, then come on out for the 11th Annual Dallas Blues Festival and celebrate singles awareness day by singing the blues. Mel Waiters, Clarence Carter, Latimore and many more will be there awaiting you.

Verizon Theatre

Go Oak Cliff

Date

Event

Location

Feb 14 Sat

OCarnivale Masquerade Ball There'll be a well-stocked Cajun buffet, live music by Club Wood and Icehouse, and plenty of good times, whether you're bringing a date or looking for one.

The Kessler

RICH TABLE

Date

Event

Location

Feb 16 Mon

FT33 Guest Chef Series Once a month, culinary genius Matt McCallister brings in a different genius to helm his kitchen. This month, it happens to be Evan and Sarah Rich from Rich Table in San Francisco. You don't want to miss it.

FT33

Date

Event

Location

Feb 20 Fri

Nine Band Brewing opening There aren't a ton of reasons to go up to Allen, but there's at least one now. Nine Band Brewing is officially opening its doors and will be pouring some great brews. A pale ale, summer wheat, Kölsch, Hefeweizen, and barley wine await you. Head brewer Jack Sparks is Texas-born-and-raised and works his southern roots into some of the brews.

9 Prestige Circle

The Avett Brothers

Date

Event

Location

Feb 27-28

The Avett Brothers at Southside Ballroom The Avett Brothers are so nice, you get to see them twice. They will be playing on consecutive nights at The Southside Ballroom, showing off their album, Magpie and the Dandelion.

Southside Ballroom

