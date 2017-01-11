10 Things You Must Do in Dallas This March

Sat

St. Patrick’s Day Community Beer If parades aren’t your thing, then you should check out what Community is up do for St. Paddy’s. They are tapping two special-release kegs, an Irish Red Ale and an Irish Imperial Stout, and will only have two kegs of each. $12 will get you three beers and a St. Paddy’s glass, and $25 will get net you all that, plus a shamrock tee.

Community Beer Company

