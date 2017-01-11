10 Things You Must Do in Dallas This March

March in Dallas looks musical, boozy, and Irish -- which is another synonym for boozy. Here are 10 things you don't want to miss:
Mar 1 Sun
Flying Saucer 19th Anniversary The beloved beer bar is celebrating the last of its teenage years with a bang. Beer bingo will be happening from 2-4pm, special beer releases will be flowing from 1-6pm, and food specials will be available all day. Oh, and there will be cake, obviously.
Mar 7 Sat
Trinity River Levee Run You can run across some beautiful parts of Dallas at the Trinity River Levee Run. The race will start at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Trinity Groves and wind through the Dallas Design District before crossing over the bridge for the finish.
Starts at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
Mar 7 Sat
The Dallas Flea Not your typical flea market, the Dallas Flea brings together close to 100 artisans selling handcrafted and vintage items running the gamut from furniture and art to jewelry and clothing to jewelry and clothing for your dog. Oh, and there will be food. So much food!
Trinity Groves
Mar 14 Sat
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival The St. Patrick’s Day parade on Lower Greenville is something everyone should experience at least once (and ideally more than once). It’s an all-day green beer fest where 125,000 folks, 90 floats, and plenty of live entertainment await you.
Lower Greenville
Mar 14 Sat
St. Patrick’s Day Community Beer If parades aren’t your thing, then you should check out what Community is up do for St. Paddy’s. They are tapping two special-release kegs, an Irish Red Ale and an Irish Imperial Stout, and will only have two kegs of each. $12 will get you three beers and a St. Paddy’s glass, and $25 will get net you all that, plus a shamrock tee.
Mar 19 Thu
Savor Dallas Wine Stroll Kicking off the huge four-day event that is all things food and drink in Dallas, the wine stroll is a great way to get your feet -- and palate -- wet for the weekend.
Arts District
Mar 19 Thu
Savor Dallas A culinary experience like no other in Dallas, Savor will be bringing the finest food, wines, and beers -- both locally and from across the country. Beyond just enjoying tasting all of the goodness, attendees will have the chance to learn from some of the best chefs, mixologists, and epicurean superstars.
Multiple locations
Mar 20-22
South by So What?! Music Festival Who even cares about that little festival South of here, right? If you don’t feel like fighting the traffic and lines and such, Dallas is going to have it’s own rendition of the event with headliners like Circa Survive, Motionless in White, and Cartel.
Grand Prairie, TX
Mar 21 Sat
Rock ‘N’ Roll Dallas Half Marathon The run will start near the American Airlines Center and will wind its way through Downtown, Deep Ellum, the Design District, and Uptown before finishing back around the AAC. While you are trying not to pass out, there will be bands playing along the way to encourage you to finish the race. If you make it through the race, Eric Hutchinson will play a free concert at the end.
Mar 22 Sun
Spillover Music Fest Another advantageous play on our part as a city is found at Spillover Fest, where a lot of the bands who were down playing South by Southwest stop in to get another show in. LIARS, Iceage, Pianos Become the Teeth, and plenty more will be playing the event. The shows will take place at different Deep Ellum venues.
Deep Ellum
