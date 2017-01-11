12 Things You Must Do in Dallas This Spring

Some poet once said that in the spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love. That may or may not be true, but regardless of your relationship status, you should be turning your thoughts to beer, burgers, and outdoor concerts as well. Here are 12 Dallas happenings you definitely want to keep in mind.
Savor Dallas Multiple locations A culinary experience like no other in Dallas, Savor will be bringing in the finest food, wines, and beers -- both local and from across the country. Beyond just enjoying tasting all of the goodness, attendees will have the chance to learn from some of the best epicurean superstars around.
South By So What?! Grand Prairie Who even cares about that little festival South of here, right? If you don’t feel like fighting the traffic and lines and such, Dallas is going to have it’s own rendition of the event with headliners like Circa Survive, Motionless in White, and Cartel.
Burgers, Brews & Blues Fort Worth Just like it says. Burger dignitaries Brewsters, Clay Pigeon, Luck, Rodeo Goat and several others will be serving up the eats. 20+ breweries will be pouring suds, and the soundtrack to all that eating and drinking will be great blues played by James Hinkle, the Chris Watson Band, and the Michael Lee Clemmer Band.
Deep Ellum Arts Festival 2800 Main St A celebration of all things creative, the Deep Ellum Arts Festival will be showcasing hundreds of musical performers, artists, chefs, and other inventive types. However, if you’re not into real art, Nickelback is playing that Friday night as well.
2015 Atomic Music Festival The Bomb Factory The Bomb Factory is a new venue in Deep Ellum and they are starting off with a... what’s the word? Bang! Just a couple weeks after opening, they're throwing a fest that will welcome Animals as Leaders, Tesseract, Enethos, The Red Chords, The Atlas Moth, and others to bring the house down.
Edgefest 2015 Toyota Stadium Another one-day utopia of tunes, Edgefest is taking place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco this year. Two stages await you, along with a really killer lineup of artists, including: The Offspring, Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie, Hozier, Vance Joy, Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, and a DJ performance by GIRLTALK, plus many more.
Iron Fork Centennial Hall at Fair Park Whole Foods is hosting a good ol’ fashion culinary cockfight! Kent Rathbun of Abacus will be moderating a top chef showdown, in which contenders will go head-to-head battling for the Iron Fork award. Attendees will also be provided with tastings from local restaurants along with beer, wine, and cocktails.
Untapped Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion This isn't complicated. There will be over 70 breweries serving up over 250 different beers and you will be drinking to the sounds of De La Soul, The Lone Bellow, Big Data, and many others. You should be there.
Dallas Music District Festival Trinity River Greenbelt With the Dallas skyline as your backdrop and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge next to you, the inaugural Dallas Music District Festival will greet you with 20 bands in a celebration of the bourgeoning art scene in Dallas. There will be street performers, an artisan craft market, and food trucks all along the Trinity River Greenbelt.
Brew Riot Bishop Arts District Brew Riot takes place in the Bishop Arts District and is a homebrew competition for 50 different teams. The fine Bishop Arts restaurants will have their doors open for your dining needs. You never know if any of these teams will become the next great brewery in Dallas, so here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor and check out some possible future brewing icons.
Jimmy Buffett with Huey Lewis and The News Toyota Stadium Do you really want to miss the chance to hear "Power of Love" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise" live on the same night? Of course you don't.
Culinary With A Cause: Taste The Difference Centennial Hall Fair Park A first-time event in Dallas, the highlight of the night will be the four open kitchens that will showcase chefs in their natural habitat while they interact with the guests. Twenty other restaurants are joining in on the fun, and will be rolling out food as well along with craft beer, wine, and cocktails. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Assiciation.