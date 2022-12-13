Two Bit Circus Is a Carnival Fever Dream with VR Games and a Robot Bartender

The first Two Bit Circus opened in Los Angeles in 2018. The Dallas outpost is the company’s second location, and it’s located in a 30,000-square-foot second-level space at the Shops at Park Lane.

Upon entering the premises, guests must sign a waiver and exchange money for a card loaded with “bits,” which they’ll then use to pay for games, food, and drinks.

“Two Bit Circus is for kids of all ages,” says Andy Levey, the company’s senior marketing director. Customers range from couples and families to coworkers coming for happy hour or teambuilding events. Many of the visuals and games skew young, but there’s also a full-service bar helmed by a robot bartender (and a human barkeep), plus a rentable VIP room that offers bottle service. So, there’s a little something for everyone. “We imagine that our Dallas location will mirror our LA location by becoming a party hotspot for every type of get-together, whether it’s birthdays or holidays,” Levey says.