Lifestyle

Great eats, hookahs, and belly dancers

By Published On 06/15/2012 By Published On 06/15/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick-Witted Octopus Steals Man's Catch and Escapes to Tell the Tale

related

Water Pipe Blows Massive Bubble Underground Before Exploding

related

These Horny Thieves Stole 30,000 Condoms From a Sex Toy Company

Soft opening for friends and family this weekend, a place where the smoke-shows are actually smoke, and the exotic dancers are genuinely exotic: Sanabels Mediterranean Grill And Hookah. Pass through twin glass waterfalls and you'll find an arched, couch-lined dining room leading to a fireplace'd lounge where you're free to indulge in three different types of the tobacco deliverer Schwarzenegger once tried banning in California, before he realized it wasn't charging lonely men for lovemaking services.

The Lebanese-dominated menu stretches from sambousek (deep-fried cheese pockets!), to chicken, lamb & beef kabobs, to grilled tilapia topped with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, balsamic & a lemon wedge, aka the thing that broke apart Evan Dando's band. On weekends, they'll be pushing the chairs aside to make room for DJs, live music, and belly dancers so tantalizing, you'll be tempted to tell them all kinds of True Lies.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More