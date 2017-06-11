Lifestyle

Beastie Boys Red Rocks Tribute

By Published On 08/15/2012 By Published On 08/15/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Don't Sabotage yourself: buy the Reel Social Club's package to this BB-honoring night at Red Rocks, which'll feature VIP seating for a screening of their Awesome; I F*ckin' Shot That concert film, a pre-show meal catered by Steuben's (brisket, pulled pork, and mac & cheese), and free beer. The kid group School of Rock'll warm up the crowd with a Beasties set of their own, so hopefully the lyric "I did it with a wiffle ball bat" will be turned into something age-appropriate about, you know, wiffle ball. Photo by Paul Maynard

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More