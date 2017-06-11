Beastie Boys Red Rocks Tribute

Don't Sabotage yourself: buy the Reel Social Club's package to this BB-honoring night at Red Rocks, which'll feature VIP seating for a screening of their Awesome; I F*ckin' Shot That concert film, a pre-show meal catered by Steuben's (brisket, pulled pork, and mac & cheese), and free beer. The kid group School of Rock'll warm up the crowd with a Beasties set of their own, so hopefully the lyric "I did it with a wiffle ball bat" will be turned into something age-appropriate about, you know, wiffle ball. Photo by Paul Maynard
Lifestyle