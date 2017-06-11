Artists and skateboarders have much in common, from a yearning for visual self-expression, to a yearning of their parents for them to go back to college like that nice Epstein boy (he's going to be a doctor, you know!). Now, they're taking another step closer together, at Bordo Bello
For one night only, artists both local (Jared Rippy, Jeremy Pruitt) and international (Johnny Cupcakes, Kronk) will be auctioning off 300+ skateboard decks showcasing their best at this event featuring skaters on an indoor ramp, and a Denver-developed interactive video game where your body's movements control a Pong-like paddle on the screen (take that, Silicon Valley developers of 1994!). Some of the decks include
Photo by Jessica Grenier Photography
The nation's top artists, on skateboards
